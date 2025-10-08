Three Writing Mistakes Professionals Make — and How to Fix Them, by Ruth Oji

Dr. Ruth Oji

No matter how long we’ve been in the professional world, our writing remains one of the strongest reflections of who we are. From emails and reports to proposals and presentations, the way we write can enhance our credibility—or quietly weaken it.

Many professionals work hard at their jobs but pay little attention to their writing habits. Yet, in today’s workplace, a poorly written message can cost opportunities, strain professional relationships, or create misunderstandings.

Below are three common mistakes professionals make in writing, along with practical ways to correct them.

1. Writing without clarity

One of the most damaging writing habits is the lack of clarity. Many professionals write long, complicated sentences that make it hard to grasp the main point. Sometimes, they use vague phrases or load their messages with unnecessary jargon in a bid to sound formal or knowledgeable. Instead of impressing, this often confuses the reader.

For example, compare these two sentences:

“We may have to leverage potential synergies with relevant stakeholders to optimise outcomes.”

“We’ll work with the right partners to get better results.”

Both say the same thing, but the second is clear and easy to understand. Professionals often assume that complexity equals intelligence, but in good writing, clarity always wins.

How to fix it:

Know your message before you start writing. If you can’t summarise it in one sentence, your reader won’t grasp it either.

Prefer short sentences to long, winding ones.

Replace jargon with plain language whenever possible.

Read your writing aloud; if it sounds confusing, it probably is.

Remember, the best writing respects the reader’s time and understanding.

2. Overloading messages with unnecessary words

Another mistake professionals make is saying in 50 words what could be said in 15. Long-winded writing often creeps in through fillers, vague expressions, and weak sentence structures. This habit not only dilutes your message but also makes your writing appear careless.

Consider this sentence:

“I am writing this email to kindly inform you that I will not be able to make it to the meeting scheduled for tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. due to unforeseen circumstances.”

This can be trimmed to:

“I won’t be able to attend tomorrow’s 2:00 p.m. meeting due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Both are polite, but the second is direct and efficient.

How to fix it:

Eliminate wordy expressions like “in order to,” “at this point in time,” or “due to the fact that.”

Use strong verbs instead of weak phrases. For instance, say “decide” instead of “make a decision.”

Don’t overuse formal fillers like “I am writing to say…”—just say it.

Edit ruthlessly. First drafts are meant to be improved.

Clear, concise writing signals confidence. It tells the reader: “I know what I want to say, and I value your time.”

3. Ignoring tone and context

Many professionals underestimate the power of tone in writing. A message can be technically correct but emotionally off. For instance, a blunt one-line email to a colleague might be interpreted as rude when you simply meant to be efficient.

Tone is especially important in emails, reports, and professional feedback. The same sentence can sound polite or aggressive depending on how it’s framed.

For example:

“Send me the report immediately.” (This can come across as harsh.)

“Could you please send me the report as soon as possible?” (This is more courteous.)

Tone also depends on context. Writing to a colleague isn’t the same as writing to a client or a senior executive. Professionals sometimes use casual language where formal language is expected—or the other way around.

How to fix it:

Always re-read your message from the recipient’s perspective.

Use polite expressions like “please,” “kindly,” and “thank you” where appropriate.

Match your tone to the context. If it’s an official report, keep it formal. If it’s a quick team note, keep it clear and warm.

Avoid writing when you’re upset or rushed; these states often lead to poor tone.

The power of thoughtful writing

Good writing is not about using big words or showing off grammar skills. It’s about communicating ideas clearly, concisely, and respectfully. Whether you are a manager, an entrepreneur, or a new graduate, your writing can either amplify your professional voice or diminish it.

You may not have control over every factor at work, but you have control over how you write. When your emails, reports, and proposals are well crafted, you project confidence, competence, and credibility.

So, the next time you write something at work, pause and ask:

Is this clear?

Is this concise?

Is this polite?

Is this appropriate for the context?

If your answer to all three is yes, you’ve likely avoided the most common professional writing mistakes—and set yourself apart as someone whose words carry weight.

Remember: knowledge minus use amounts to nothing.

•Ruth Karachi Benson Oji is an Associate Professor of Pragmatics and (Digital Media) Discourse Analysis at Pan-Atlantic University and Lead Consultant at Karuch Consulting Limited.