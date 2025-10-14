Three Kaduna PDP Lawmakers defect to APC, cite lingering crisis in Party

By Gift ChapiOdekina Abuja

The Kaduna State caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives has again suffered a major setback as three of its members dumped the opposition party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defectors, Hon. Abdulkarim Ahmed (Kaduna South), Hon. Aliyu Mustapha (Ikara/Kubau), and Hon. Sadiq Ango-Abdullahi (Sabongari) announced their defections in separate letters read by the Speaker of the House, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, during plenary on Tuesday.

Their defection adds to the growing number of prominent politicians in Kaduna State who have recently joined the APC, a trend that includes former Senator Shehu Sani and Hon. Amos Magaji.

Citing the “lingering crisis” within the PDP and their desire to align with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the lawmakers said their decision followed extensive consultations with constituents and political associates.

In his resignation letter addressed to the PDP Chairman of Makera Ward, Kaduna