The Rewards of Integrity: The life and achievements of Muhammed Abba Gana(2), by Usman Sarki

“Active valour may often be the present of nature, but such patient diligence can be the fruit only of habit and discipline“– Edward Gibbon

To borrow the words of John Buchan in The African Colony, history “is always in the happy position of judging from the high standpoint of accomplished fact.” It is from such a vantage point that we can now look back upon the life and career of Muhammed Abba Gana, CON, and reflect on both the substance of his achievements and the lasting example of his integrity.

In Abuja, where temptation has often overwhelmed principles and crippled consciences, his record is a striking contrast with others who held high positions in government. He left office on May 29, 2003, after serving as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, without acquiring a house, a plot of land, or even the whisper of scandal attached to his name. This, in a city that has for decades been synonymous with land speculation, inflated contracts, and the abuse of power, is remarkable to say the least. His legacy is not simply in what he built or administered, but in what he refused to take, and in the incorruptible standards he set for himself and for the office he occupied and edified for a fleeting moment in our history.

From its inception, Abuja has been more than just a capital city. It has been a laboratory of Nigerian politics—a place where leadership is tested, where resources are contested, and where reputations are either burnished or destroyed. Many ministers before and after Abba Gana, have found the city a slippery terrain, filled with opportunities for personal enrichment. The lure of land allocations, the temptation of contract manipulation, and the pressure to serve sectional interests have undone many otherwise promising careers. Into this treacherous environment stepped Muhammed Abba Gana, an engineer. With quiet resolve and deep moral conviction, he charted a different course. His stewardship of the FCT is remembered as one of transparency, discipline, and a firm insistence on fairness. He understood that Abuja was not merely a city to be managed, but a symbol of Nigeria’s unity and aspiration. To abuse its resources would be to betray the very purpose for which it was created.

The hallmark of Abba Gana’s public life has always been service and integrity. These are no longer fashionable virtues in Nigeria’s political space today, but they remain the qualities without which public office is reduced to mere speculation, plunder and profiteering. Abba Gana consistently demonstrated that integrity is not about grand gestures or loud proclamations, but about the quiet refusal to bend principle for gain. As Minister, he was known for resisting pressure from powerful quarters, for turning down dubious deals, and for treating land, the lifeblood of Abuja politics and power play, as a trust rather than a commodity. He made decisions not on the basis of what would enrich himself or appease cronies, but on what would serve the collective interest of Nigerians. His legacy is measured not in estates or properties acquired or stolen, but in the respect that attaches to his name, and in the memory of a city that, for a brief moment, was governed by fairness and devotion.

But Abba Gana was not merely an administrator; he was a democrat in the truest sense. Long before and long after his tenure as Minister, he devoted himself to Nigeria’s difficult march toward democratic governance. He was an active participant in party politics, a loyal stalwart of his political family, and a consistent advocate of dialogue and compromise. In Nigeria, where politics is often a zero-sum game, his approach was one of tolerance and balance. He believed in institutions rather than personalities, in processes rather than shortcuts and expediences. He understood that democracy is not perfected overnight, but through patience, negotiation, and the cultivation of trust. This devotion to democratic principles reflected his broader worldview; that politics, at its best, is not about self-promotion, but about the creation of a fairer society.

Beyond Abuja, Abba Gana’s influence radiated across Nigeria’s political landscape. He served as Political Adviser to the President, a position that required both discretion and wisdom. In that role, he provided guidance at moments of national difficulty, always seeking to lower the temperature of politics and to emphasise the need for stability. He was a bridge-builder, someone trusted across divides, and someone whose advice was valued because it was grounded in honesty rather than expediency. His service spanned decades, and in every role he left behind a reputation for integrity. Whether as Commissioner in his native Borno State, as a party official, or as Minister in Abuja, he remained consistent in character. There are few figures in Nigerian politics who can claim such continuity of purpose, unblemished by scandal or corruption.

In contemporary Nigeria, where cynicism about politicians and public officials runs deep, Abba Gana’s story is a refreshing reminder that another way is possible. His life is proof that one can serve the state without exploiting it, that one can hold high office without succumbing to greed, and that one can leave government poorer in material terms but richer in moral integrity and respect. It is often said that the true measure of a public servant is what he leaves behind. Abba Gana left no estates, no questionable fortune, no trail of bitterness or division and no sense of guilt about misdeeds perpetrated while in position of power and leadership. What he left behind was far more valuable: the memory of decency, the example of integrity, and the reassurance that Nigeria has once produced leaders of genuine honour.

John Buchan’s phrase resonates clearly here. History does not deal in promises or intentions; it judges by accomplished fact. And the accomplished fact of Abba Gana’s career is that he embodied the best qualities of public service at a time when such qualities were scarce. His stewardship of the FCT demonstrated that transparency was possible. His devotion to democracy demonstrated that principle could guide politics. His personal integrity demonstrated that wealth is not the only reward of service but that respect and reputation can be rewards of greater permanence. In a political culture too often defined by greed and opportunism, Abba Gana’s life is a rebuke to cynicism.

It is also a call to future generations of leaders to remember that the essence of public service is not accumulation, but sacrifice; not indulgence, but responsibility.

Today, as Nigeria grapples with profound challenges of governance, insecurity, development, and national cohesion, the example of Abba Gana shines even brighter. It is not only a personal story of integrity; it is a national lesson in leadership. He showed that it is possible to hold power lightly, to use authority wisely, and to leave office with head high and dignity intact. History has already judged him, not with the ambiguity of unfulfilled or nullified promises, but with the clarity of accomplished fact.

Few public officials can hope for such a verdict. Fewer still can claim it with such quiet assurance. We can still savour the delight of having him around us, giving wise counsel and leading younger generations towards virtue and truth. We can still enjoy watching him in his distinctive black waist-coat or “Farmala” and black Fez cap or “Kalawus”, that stand him out as a proud Kanuri patriarch who carries along with him the heritage of Borno wherever he goes.