The impact of real estate on the Nigerian economy 

By OLUSEGUN OLAOYE

The real estate sector occupies a central position in the economic development of any nation. Beyond providing shelter, it serves as a major driver of employment, investment, and infrastructure growth. In Nigeria, real estate is one of the most dynamic sectors with significant potential to stimulate economic expansion and enhance citizens’ welfare.

Despite the challenges of underdeveloped infrastructure, regulatory bottlenecks, and economic instability, the industry continues to play a pivotal role in the country’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP, wealth creation, and job opportunities.

Overview of the Nigerian Real Estate Sector

Real estate in Nigeria encompasses activities related to the acquisition, development, leasing, sale and management of land and buildings. It includes residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural properties. The sector is regulated by institutions such as the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, NIESV, and the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, REDAN.

Over the past two decades, Nigeria’s urban population has grown rapidly — with more than 50 per cent of its over 220 million people now living in urban areas. This urbanisation trend has intensified demand for housing, office spaces, retail centers, and industrial facilities. Consequently, the real estate sector has expanded, becoming one of the largest non- oil contributors to Nigeria’s GDP. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, real estate contributed approximately 5–7 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP in recent years, with the potential for even greater impact if properly harnessed.

Contribution to Gross Domestic Product, GDP

The contribution of real estate to Nigeria’s GDP is a clear indication of its importance to national development. The sector’s value chain — including construction, materials production, professional services, and financial intermediation — creates significant multiplier effects across the economy. When real estate projects are initiated, they stimulate demand for building materials such as cement, steel, aluminium, paint and glass, thereby supporting the manufacturing sector. Similarly, construction activities generate income for contractors, artisans and professionals, which, in turn, increases household consumption and aggregate demand.

Furthermore, real estate investment enhances the asset base of individuals and corporations, contributing to wealth accumulation. In major cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, real estate values have appreciated substantially, attracting both local and foreign investors. These investments, when recorded, feed directly into GDP figures, illustrating the sector’s direct and indirect economic relevance.

Employment Generation and Human Capital Development

One of the most significant impacts of real estate on the Nigerian economy is job creation. The sector provides employment opportunities across various skill levels — from unskilled labourers on construction sites to highly skilled professionals such as architects, engineers, surveyors, valuers and urban planners. According to industry estimates, real estate and construction collectively employ millions of Nigerians, directly and indirectly. The informal sector, which includes artisans such as bricklayers, electricians, plumbers and carpenters, benefits immensely from real estate activities. Each housing or infrastructure project generates hundreds of temporary and permanent jobs, thereby reducing unemployment and poverty levels.

In addition to employment, the industry also promotes human capital development through professional training and certification. Institutions like the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, NIESV, and the Nigerian Institute of Building, NIOB, continuously enhance skills and professionalism in the sector, ensuring that standards are maintained and international best practices adopted.

Real Estate as an Investment Vehicle

Real estate has long been recognised as one of the most secure and profitable forms of investment in Nigeria. Investors consider it a hedge against inflation due to the steady appreciation of property values and rental income. The sector offers diverse investment options, including residential developments, office buildings, shopping complexes, hotels and industrial estates.

In recent years, Nigeria has witnessed a surge in real estate investment trusts, REITs, and property development firms, further institutionalising the market. Although still nascent compared to developed economies, REITs provide a structured platform for investors to pool funds for real estate development while earning dividends from rental income and capital gains.

Additionally, the growth of mortgage financing institutions such as the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, FMBN, and the Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company, NMRC, has enhanced access to housing finance, stimulating demand and investment in the housing sector. This, in turn, attracts capital inflows, boosts construction activity, and contributes to overall economic stability.

Infrastructure Development and Urbanisation

Real estate development goes hand-in-hand with infrastructure growth. Roads, drainage systems, electricity, water supply, and communication networks are often developed to support real estate projects. This not only improves living standards but also facilitates commerce and industry.

Cities such as Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt have undergone significant transformation due to real estate-driven urban development. The emergence of estates like Lekki Phase 1, Banana Island, Gwarinpa, and Eko Atlantic City demonstrates how real estate investments can transform underdeveloped areas into vibrant urban centers. These projects also attract businesses, schools, and health facilities, creating a self-sustaining ecosystem that drives further economic growth.

Urbanization, spurred by real estate development, also influences migration patterns and regional economic balance. The development of new towns and suburban communities helps decongest overcrowded city centers, reducing pressure on existing infrastructure while promoting spatial development.

Wealth Creation and Financial Inclusion

Real estate ownership remains a major source of wealth creation in Nigeria. Land and buildings often serve as the primary assets for individuals, families, and businesses. Property ownership not only provides financial security but also facilitates access to credit, as properties can be used as collateral for loans. The increasing participation of low- and middle-income earners in real estate, through cooperative societies and mortgage schemes, has also enhanced financial inclusion.

As more Nigerians gain access to housing finance, the financial system deepens, promoting capital formation and investment growth. Moreover, the appreciation in property values over time enhances household wealth, thereby improving living standards.

Government Revenue Generation

Real estate contributes significantly to government revenue through taxes, levies, and fees. Property-related taxes such as tenement rates, capital gains tax, stamp duties, and land use charges generate substantial income for federal, state, and local governments. Land registration and documentation fees also serve as a consistent revenue source for government agencies. Furthermore, real estate transactions attract value-added tax (VAT) on services, while developers pay corporate income taxes on their profits. These revenues enable governments to fund public projects and provide essential services, contributing to broader economic development.

Challenges Facing the Nigerian Real Estate Sector

Despite its numerous benefits, the Nigerian real estate sector faces several challenges that hinder its full potential. Key among these are: High Construction Costs: Inflation, currency depreciation, and import dependence on building materials make construction costs prohibitively high.

Inadequate Infrastructure: Poor road networks, unreliable electricity supply, and insufficient water systems increase development costs.

Land Acquisition Bottlenecks: The Land Use Act of 1978 vestsland ownership in the

government, complicating access to land and title documentation.

Limited Access to Mortgage Financing: High interest rates and short repayment periods make mortgage loans inaccessible to most Nigerians.

Regulatory Inconsistencies: Multiple agencies and overlapping regulations often create bureaucratic delays in project approvals and registration.

Market Transparency Issues: Lack of reliable property data and valuation standards sometimes discourage foreign investors.

Addressing these challenges is crucial for unlocking the full economic potential of the sector.

The Way Forward: Maximizing Real Estate’s Economic Impact

To strengthen the contribution of real estate to Nigeria’s economy, several strategic interventions are necessary: Reform the Land Use Act to simplify land ownership, titling, and transfer processes.

Promote Affordable Housing Initiatives through partnerships between government, developers, and financial institutions.

Encourage Local Production of Building Materials to reduce dependence on imports and stabilize construction costs.

Expand Mortgage Financing by lowering interest rates, improving lending conditions, and introducing innovative housing finance models.

Enhance Data and Transparency through the creation of a national property database and adoption of global best practices in valuation and reporting.

Invest in Infrastructure to open new areas for development and attract both domestic and foreign investors.

With these measures, real estate can become a stronger pillar of Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda, reducing dependence on oil and enhancing sustainable development.

Conclusion

Real estate is far more than a physical manifestation of buildings and land; it is a critical engine for economic growth and social transformation in Nigeria. Its impact extends across multiple dimensions — contributing to GDP, generating employment, attracting investment, fostering urbanization, and enhancing government revenue. While challenges persist, the opportunities within the sector remain vast and largely untapped.

With deliberate policy reforms, infrastructural investment, and collaboration among stakeholders, Nigeria’s real estate sector can unlock its full potential and play an even greater role in driving inclusive and sustainable economic growth. The future of Nigeria’s economy, to a large extent, will depend on how effectively it harnesses the power of real estate as a tool for national development.

