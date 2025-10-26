The Elevation Church celebrates 15 years of impact, to holds ‘Made for More’ conference

The Elevation Church (TEC) has commenced its 15th Anniversary celebrations, marking a remarkable journey of growth, transformation, and global impact. From a single service in Lagos in 2010, TEC has evolved into a thriving network of nearly 30 expressions across Africa, Europe, and North America, committed to raising leaders and advancing godly influence in every sphere of life.

L–R: Pastor Leonard Thomas, Executive Director, Pistis Empowerment Foundation; Dr. Kola Fayemi, General Counsel and Head of Global Missions, The Elevation Church (TEC); Bola Akinlabi, Global Co-Lead Pastor, TEC; Godman Akinlabi, Global Lead Pastor, TEC; Pastor Debo Omotunde, Director of Global Ministry, TEC; Pastor Busola Wale-Siyanbola, Group Head, General Services and Head of the Swift Network of Churches; and Lanre Olokunde, Resident Pastor, TEC Festac, during The Elevation Church’s 15th Anniversary Press Conference held recently in Lagos.

Reflecting on the milestone, Global Lead Pastor, Pastor Godman Akinlabi, described the journey as one guided by divine purpose.

“The last 15 years have been a journey that no one could have easily computed if we were asked at inception about the things that would happen through our church,” he said.

“At the heart of The Elevation Church is a strong commitment to discipling people who will achieve the highest levels of greatness and distinction in life, serving God and humanity with passion. Our vision, making greatness common, expresses our belief that everyone God created has a right to experience greatness and live a life of significance.”

He further emphasised that TEC’s mission extends beyond the spiritual to include social and economic empowerment, “We want to empower men and women to grow in faith, develop vocationally and financially, and build strong fellowship and social connections that reflect God’s love in action,” Pastor Akinlabi noted.

The 15th Anniversary celebrations, themed “Rooted in Greatness,” feature a month-long series of events designed to reflect the church’s values of faith, excellence, service, and community. The festivities began with a special thanksgiving service at The Elevation Church, Lekki, bringing together members, partners, and friends from across its global expressions to honour God’s faithfulness over the past decade and a half.

As part of the celebrations, the church hosted the 10th edition of its flagship women’s conference, Made for More, themed “Glory Fire,” from October 24 to 26, 2025, at the Pistis Conference Centre, Lekki.

Convened by Pastor Bola Akinlabi, the conference has grown into a global movement inspiring women across Lagos, London, and Toronto to rediscover purpose and reignite divine passion. Attendance is free but requires registration official website of The Elevation Church.

Further highlighting TEC’s commitment to community impact, its social arm, the Pistis Foundation, which has touched over 140,000 lives through education, empowerment, and medical interventions will hold the 8th Ubomi Medical Outreach. The outreach provides free healthcare, surgeries, and wellness support to underserved communities, reinforcing the church’s focus on faith in action.

Other highlights include the TEC Global Impact Forum, featuring thought leaders and innovators exploring purpose, leadership, and nation-building, and a worship concert titled Grace Multiplied, with top local and international gospel artists. A documentary premiere and Family and Community Day.

Through these events, The Elevation Church seeks not only to celebrate the past but also to inspire a renewed commitment to its mission of transforming lives and communities and making greatness common.