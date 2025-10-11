Textile Union calls for unity, commends Oshiomhole’s contributions to labour movement

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) has called for unity and mutual respect within the labour movement, urging affiliates of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to avoid public disagreements that could undermine collective goals.

In a statement jointly signed by its President, Peters Godonu, and General Secretary, Ali Baba, the union emphasized the need for internal dialogue and solidarity among labour unions, especially in addressing issues affecting workers and national development.

The statement noted that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, a former NLC President and former General Secretary of the textile union, has played a notable role in advancing workers’ welfare, industrial peace, and social dialogue in Nigeria.

According to the union, Oshiomhole’s long-standing contributions to the labour movement and governance reflect his commitment to improving working conditions and promoting fairness in industrial relations.

“As a respected labour leader, two-term NLC President, former General Secretary of our union, and one-time Governor, Comrade Oshiomhole has continued to demonstrate interest in matters that concern workers and the national economy,” the statement read.

The union urged all stakeholders within the labour movement to embrace constructive engagement and uphold the principles of solidarity and discipline that have defined organised labour over the years.

“We encourage our colleagues across all sectors to strengthen collaboration and avoid public disputes that may weaken our shared objectives as defenders of workers’ rights,” the union added.

Reaffirming its respect for Oshiomhole’s legacy, the NUTGTWN disclosed that plans were underway to officially rename its National Secretariat in Kaduna in his honour, in recognition of his contributions to the union and the broader labour community.