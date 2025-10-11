Tems speaks on her early career struggles and empowering women in music

By Benjamin Njoku

Grammy-winning Nigerian RnB singer and songwriter Tems has shared her journey of perseverance and self-discovery in the music industry. In a recent interview with CNN, Tems revealed the challenges she faced at the beginning of her career, including feeling overlooked and unsupported.

“It was really hard to get people to take me seriously, not just as a producer, but as a singer. I didn’t feel safe, and I didn’t feel seen, and I didn’t feel supported for a very long time,” Tems said.

The “Love Me JeJe’ singer struggled to gain recognition as a singer and producer, often feeling invisible and excluded from opportunities. She emphasized the importance of authenticity, which she said was the foundation of her artistry and it’s something she cannot compromise.

“Authenticity is everything to me. That’s the only thing I cannot compromise on because that’s all that I have, who I really am,”the singer said.

Tems also talked about The Leading Vibe initiative, which she’s using to support women working behind the scenes in the music industry, providing them with tools, resources, and connections to propel their careers. The initiative aims to close the gender gap in the music industry by building pathways for women to rise and gain recognition.

The singer, said she was planning to expand The Leading Vibe beyond Nigeria, with Kenya being the next destination, to empower more women and redefine the narrative of women in music