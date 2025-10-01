Telecom reforms alone can secure Tinubu’s re-election  —  Agbese

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has said that the ongoing reforms in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are so fundamental that they alone could secure the president a second term in office.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, Agbese said while Nigerians have endured economic pains triggered by reforms in other sectors, the transformation of telecoms has remained a clear success story that directly affects the daily lives of millions.

“The transformation in telecoms is not cosmetic; it is foundational. When millions of Nigerians get safer, more reliable connectivity, and when our networks begin to deliver broadband that supports jobs, education and business, citizens will remember who made that possible. That is why reforms in this sector alone can merit another mandate for President Tinubu,” he stated.

Agbese highlighted the consolidation of the National Identification Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) linkage as a major milestone. According to him, what had lingered for years under previous administrations was achieved within one year of Tinubu’s presidency. “It has cleaned up the database of active mobile lines and strengthened national security,” he noted.

Figures from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), he said, show that over 153 million SIMs have now been harmonised with the NIN. He described this as “one of the most far-reaching exercises in Nigeria’s digital history.”

The lawmaker also pointed to strides in broadband expansion, citing NCC data indicating a steady rise in penetration since 2023. “Connectivity is the new infrastructure. More people online means more economic activity, more taxation base and more resilience. This is the quiet revolution that the Tinubu administration is delivering,” Agbese said.

He further commended the regulator for improved service delivery, value for money, and stronger corporate social responsibility commitments from operators. He also noted progress in the rollout of 5G technology and careful management of spectrum licensing, which he said demonstrates the government’s determination to future-proof the digital economy.

Agbese praised Tinubu for suspending proposed levies on telecom services that would have increased the cost of calls and data, describing it as a fiscal reprieve that kept services affordable during tough economic times. “President Tinubu deserves credit for recognising the strategic importance of this sector and making the right calls,” he said.

While acknowledging challenges such as extending services to rural areas and narrowing the digital divide, Agbese maintained that the sector offers a “powerful narrative of delivery” for the administration. “Delivery on telecoms is tangible for ordinary Nigerians. It is visible in schools, markets and farms. It is the kind of delivery that people feel — and remember — when they go to vote,” he added.

Vanguard News