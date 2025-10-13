TechHer sparks conversations on digital trust and safety at Lagos Coffee & Circumvention

The cost of digital illiteracy goes beyond finances — it is measured in compromised safety, stolen privacy, and silenced voices. This reality took centre stage at TechHer’s Coffee & Circumvention (C&C) event in Lagos, a quarterly convening under the Internet Freedom Festival initiative. The event, sponsored by Luminate, deepened ongoing conversations about the urgent need for digital literacy, privacy awareness, and stronger legal protections against online violence.

Hosted by TechHer, an organisation committed to leveraging its convening power to drive social change, the event brought together a diverse audience — students, journalists, lawyers, and creative professionals — united by a shared concern over the growing vulnerabilities that accompany digital participation in Nigeria’s fast-evolving online landscape.

In her opening remarks, Ugochi Ihe, TechHer’s Digital Literacy and Education Lead, framed the conversation around the illusion of digital trust and the dangers of ignorance in online spaces.

“What you don’t know online can hurt you, and bad-faith actors are counting on that,” she said. “Ignorance isn’t bliss in the digital world; it’s currency for those who exploit trust and silence.”

Through interactive sessions and discussions, participants explored the hidden trade-offs of convenience and the growing risks of online exposure. During the Permission Bingo game, filmmaker Dawn Ntekim-Rex reflected on how users often overlook app permissions and privacy settings.

“This conversation exposed how easily we trade privacy for convenience — most of us click ‘accept’ without thinking,” he said, attributing the habit to “the illegible and verbose nature of app permission terms.”

He pledged to make better, safer digital choices going forward.

The event also examined the intersection of digital rights and justice. In a plenary session, Barrister Morenikeji Savage highlighted the urgent need for legal reform to address rising cases of online gender-based violence (OGBV).

“This session made me see how outdated laws are failing to meet the realities of online violence. If the internet is part of our daily lives, then justice must live there too,” she said.

Savage further challenged her peers: “What practical steps can young lawyers take to push for legal reforms that recognise and address digital forms of violence?”

Her question led into a session by Barrister Princess Adesuyi, a member of TechHer’s Volunteer Lawyer Network (VLN) — an initiative that connects pro bono lawyers with survivors of OGBV. Adesuyi underscored the need for empathy, expertise, and innovation in legal responses to online harm.

“What happens in the inbox, the comment section, or the group chat is not ‘just online,’” she said. “It’s part of a wider culture of violence, and the law must catch up.”

The VLN, established by TechHer and supported by Luminate, continues to bridge the gap between survivors and justice systems while nurturing a new generation of lawyers equipped to confront digital rights violations.

In her closing remarks, Jemimah Inyangudo, TechHer’s Communications Lead, urged participants to move beyond awareness to action.

“Stay safe online, but also stay accountable,” she said. “Take the digital self-assessment test on kuramng.org to understand your level of safety — or, in some cases, perpetration.”

She also expressed gratitude to Luminate for its ongoing partnership, particularly in supporting OGBV survivors through the VLN and amplifying awareness of digital violence and justice.

TechHer reaffirmed its commitment to advancing digital literacy, promoting online safety, and advocating for gendered digital justice. Through initiatives like Coffee & Circumvention and its broader digital rights programmes, the organisation continues to build inclusive, informed, and resilient communities capable of navigating and transforming Nigeria’s digital landscape.