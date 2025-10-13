Taraba varsity ASUU joins nationwide strike

By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO — The Taraba State University branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has joined the nationwide strike declared by the union’s national body.

In a notice to members, the branch chairman, Dr. Mabvee Garba, stated that the industrial action is binding on all members and must be strictly observed.

He warned that any act of defiance would be regarded as sabotage to the union’s collective struggle.

Following the directive, all lectures and academic activities at the institution have been suspended.

Dr. Garba further urged members to remain resolute, united, and committed to the decisions of the union.