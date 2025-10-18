Tajudeen Abass: The Renaissance Legislator 

Tajudeen Abass

By Akinlayo K. Davidson

According to an in-depth research, a renaissance person is cultured, educated with a broad knowledge base. Proficient in a wide variety of skill sets, outstandingly versatile, well- rounded with many talents or areas of knowledge, or with ability to do many remarkable things because they are experts across many disciplines; someone who excles in many different fields, possessing a broad range of skills and interests.

The above description aptly fits in into the amiable personality of Honorable Tajudeen Abass, the Rt. Honorable Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives. The acronym, People’s House, is as a result of the all-encompassing interest that the present House accommodates by the way of meaningful impacts in lawmaking and in the prioritization of people’s interests.

Within a spate of 24-months, the People’s House has introduced 1,351 bills in the first session and passed 89 critical bills across various sectors, all in the smooth sailing of governance, with commendable legislative achievements in the Power sector, Federal Audit Service Bill, Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Bill, amendment of the Armed Forces Bill, establishment of National Assembly Library Trust Fund, Student Loans, cybercrime prohibition act, Traditional Complimentary and Alternative Medicine Council of Nigeria Bill, visited over 150 government agencies as oversight functions for effective and efficient implementation of programmes and projects, introduced almost a thousand motions, initiated the National Dialogue on State Policing and the National Discourse on Nigerian Security Challenges, held over 600 meetings in the first session. First of its kind, the House introduced the use of sign language, introduced the Programmes Coordinating Unit, for unfettered interface with the civil society organizations.

Under the legislative superintendence of Rt. Honorable Tajudeen Abass, the 10th has prioritized active oversight functions by investigating matters that are of public interest; recovering funds for the government, putting government contractors on their toes, charging agencies to be more accountable and transparent; unbundled the outstanding committees on Education- Tertiary and Basic into seven committees for efficient delivery and making the runnings less cumbersome. Known for prioritizing people’s interests, the 10th House created the Public Assets Committee, for Stringent Oversight of Public Assets Management and Disposal in all the MDAs; Guardianship of National Assets, Governance of Forfeited Assets-the assets forfeited to the federal government; Asset Monetization, Investment Maximization, Innovative Revenue Generation and Strengthening Asset Management Practices.

As a legislative body that knows its onions, the 10th House has legislated legislations that promote good governance, improved national security, lawmaking reform, revamped economy, environmental sustainability, repositioned Nigeria’s foreign policy, open parliament, climate change, inclusive representation, modernized tax laws, data protection, recognized crypto assets, anti-terrorism and anti-doping laws, prioritized bills agriculture, education. The House has umpteenth times demonstrated how effective legislation could smoothen government activities and ensure deliverables to the masses without any encumbrance.