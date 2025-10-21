SWDC to deepen inclusion, support small businesses through cooperative societies

The South West Development Commission (SWDC), has said that the cooperative credit system is the most effective grassroots financial structures for deepening inclusion, supporting small businesses, and strengthen community resilience.

To this end, the SWDC said it is planning an initiative for the revitalisation of cooperative movements across the region, with the aim of deepening inclusion and supporting small businesses across the South West.

Making this known at the 8th Annual General Meeting of Bodija (Ibadan) Unique Cooperative Investment and Credit Society Limited, Chairman of SWDC and chairman at the event, Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi, assured that the development commission was developing strategies to deepen inclusion and helping small and medium scale businesses, noting that cooperative societies will play a vital role in achieving that.

Also speaking at the well attended event held at the International Conference Centre University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State, with the theme: ‘Promoting Inclusion and Sustainable Development for Members’, President, Odua Cooperative Conglomerate Limited, Mr. Sammy Lapade Ladokun, commended the leadership of the cooperative for their efforts at sustaining the society.

According to him, “Cooperative since inception has been of unity, cooperation and collective efforts of the founding fathers. This has made it the most sustaining and secured human organisations in the world with a democratic structure that cannot be faulted.

“Odua Cooperative Conglomerate Limited flows from these structures and has continued to be a rallying point for more than ten million cooperators in the owner states of Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ondo and Ekiti.

“Cooperators in these states through their respective unions, societies and the federations have stakes in the conglomerate transcending into share subscriptions and prosperity to members, through grants and loans to affiliated societies and unions.”

President, 2025/2026 Cooperative Year, Bodija (Unique) Cooperative Investment & Credit Society Ltd, Mr Olufemi Adesope, in his acceptance speech, appealed for the cooperation and collaboration of members, assuring that with that, “we can create initiatives that empower our members, strengthen our financial positions, and enhance our society’s overall impact.”

While commending members of the BOT comprising the founding President (Mr Olusegun Sanni) and Past President (Mr Gbolahan Arogundade), Adesope said his era will focus on members’ education and leadership development initiatives through retreats, trainings and mentoring schemes.

“Leveraging the success of our Investment Fund (Series One), we will launch the Investment Fund (Series Two) and ensure that both funds continue to perform optimally for the benefit of all investors.

“We will put emphasis on growth in membership, financial progress, and also identify viable community-driven projects to embark upon. We will also seek credible partnerships with people, organisations and companies with shared values,” among others.