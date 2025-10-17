Sustainable water transport: Sanwo-Olu, Fashola, Ojelabi launch E410M Lagos “Omi Eko” electric ferry service

AI-generated image for illustration.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former Governor, Babatunde Fashola, SAN, Chairman, All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, led other dignitaries on Friday, to officially inaugurate the E410 million Euro, 78 electric ferry service water transportation, tagged: “Omi Eko Project.”

The launch was attended by distinguished government officials, development partners, key stakeholders, community leaders, and the press who witnessed the debut of the initiative.

Under the project, in collaboration with French Development Partners, the state government will be deploying 78 electric ferries on boosting water transportation in the State.

Speaking on the ocassion, held at Five Cowries Terminal, Falomo, Lagos Island, Special Adviser to the State Governor on Blue Economy, and General Manager, Lagos State Water Authority, LASWA, Damilola Emmanuel, in his address after acknowledging the efforts of past governors for the realization of the initiative, described it as a pivotal milestone in the state’s unwavering commitment to sustainable development, cutting-edge water transportation, and smart city innovation.

According to the Emmanuel; “The Omi Eko Project is poised to revolutionize Lagos’s water transportation landscape by integrating innovative technology, strengthening terminal infrastructure, and championing environmental sustainability.

“With the deployment of over 78 high-capacity electric ferries, digital ticketing systems, intelligent terminals, and safety innovations, the project will significantly reduce commute times and establish a reliable, modern transportation option for millions.”

Details later…