Support Aiyedatiwa’s energy reforms, Ondo govt cautions group

Aiyedatiwa

— Describes group as faceless, out to discredit gov, energy commissioner

—- Funds not diverted to private accounts

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The Ondo state government has asked the people of the state to continue to support governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa ongoing legacy project on energy reforms and ignore allegation of fraud practices by a faceless group.

Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Hon. Johnson Alabi, described as “false and misleading” the claims that funds for the O’Datiwa Mass Metering Scheme were being diverted to private accounts.

Alabi, through the Ministry’s Information Officer, Debbie Funmilayo, said that “The O’Datiwa Meter Project remains one of the most transparent and people-centred energy reforms introduced by the administration of Governor Aiyedatiwa.

ln a statement issued in Akure, the commissioner, dismissed the claims by a faceless group as “malicious, mischievous, and sponsored by desperate political actors ahead of the forthcoming general elections.”

According to the Ministry, the so-called Ondo Integrity Group (OIG) behind the allegations is “a fake and unregistered entity, assembled by disgruntled politicians to discredit a performing Commissioner and tarnish the image of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa’s administration.”

“Intelligence available to us confirms that certain political actors have sponsored online blogs and paid media platforms to circulate fabricated stories designed to create confusion and weaken public confidence.

The statement explained that all financial transactions under the scheme are handled through a designated state-controlled account domiciled in JAIZ Bank, as well as accredited online payment platforms approved by the Ondo State Electricity Regulatory Bureau (OSERB).

“The false claim that payments were directed into private accounts is mischievous and therefore misleading

“The government further clarified that the metering scheme allows private participation through Meter Asset Providers (MAPs), who operate independently in line with regulatory approval.

“As at the last count, about ten accredited MAPs are legitimately operating within the State.

“Each MAP, being a private and commercial entity, has its independent financial accountability separate from the Ondo State Power Company Limited (OSPC).”

The Ministry accused unnamed political figures of sponsoring a “smear campaign” to distract the Commissioner and discredit a key legacy project of the Aiyedatiwa administration.

“The timing of this petition and the orchestrated online propaganda expose the real motive — to weaken public confidence ahead of the general elections.

Despite the attacks, the Ministry affirmed that the people of Ondo State have continued to benefit from the metering initiative, which has “ended the era of estimated billing and brought transparency into electricity consumption.”

“Ondo people are wiser. They have seen and benefited directly from the O’Datiwa Metering Scheme.

Reaffirming its readiness for scrutiny, the Ministry said it remains open to any legitimate investigation by competent authorities, adding that both the OSPC and OSERB uphold transparency and accountability in all operations.

“The Honourable Commissioner, Hon. Johnson Alabi, remains focused and undeterred in his resolve to deliver on Mr Governor’s energy access, metering, and power infrastructure agenda,” the statement said.

It also announced plans to introduce installment payment options for residents by late November 2025, to make meters more affordable.

The government reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance on corruption but warned against the misuse of anti-graft agencies for “political vendettas.”

“According to the statement, The so-called petition by the faceless group is nothing but a desperate attempt to destroy a legacy project that has brought pride and relief to the people of Ondo State.

“The Ministry urged the public to disregard the allegations and continue supporting the ongoing energy reforms under the Aiyedatiwa administration.