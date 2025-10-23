Super Falcons captain Ajibade, Adeoye, Uzo Njoku, others make list as Future Awards Africa Unveils 2025 Nominees

By Efe Onodjae

Super Falcons captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, media personality Tomike Adeoye, and visual artist Uzo Njoku are among the young Africans nominated for the 2025 edition of The Future Awards Africa (TFAA), the continent’s foremost platform celebrating youth excellence and leadership.

The 19th edition, themed “Threads of Legacy.” The ceremony will honour young changemakers across Africa whose exceptional work continues to redefine innovation, creativity, and leadership on the continent.

The 2025 edition features the highest number of categories in TFAA history, 25 in total including the introduction of Performing Arts and Service to Young People, designed to recognise outstanding contributions to youth empowerment.

According to the Executive Director of TFAA Ayodeji Razaq, the nominees represent the new wave of African excellence. “The story of Africa’s future is being written today, thread by thread, through the work of these nominees. They are not waiting for the future to happen; they are shaping it,” he said.

Among this year’s nominees are football star Rasheedat Ajibade (PSG), media personality Tomike Adeoye, artist Uzo Njoku, health advocate Victor Ugo, content creators Taooma and Nasboi, magician Babatunde Kasumu (Babs Cardini), and tech innovator Kelvin Umechukwu (Bumpa). Others include Gbubemi Ejeye, Poco Lee, Hauwa Shaffii Nuhu, and Dongio Casil from Cameroon.

Categories span diverse sectors such as Journalism, Fashion, Governance, Agriculture, Health, Entrepreneurship, and Activism. The awards will be decided by a distinguished panel of judges drawn from across Africa to ensure a transparent and credible process.

The TFAA, which has consistently spotlighted young African leaders who are shaping the future, promises that this year’s edition will be a “celebration of innovation, courage, and legacy a reminder that the future is here, now, and African.”

The date and venue for the ceremony are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.