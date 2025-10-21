Super Eagles: Nwabali now complacent, needs talking to – Ex int’l, Fuludu

Nwabali; Inset: Edema Fuludu

By Emmanuel Okogba

Former Nigerian international, Edema Fuludu, has criticised Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali for what he described as a growing sense of complacency following his performance in the last three matches of the team’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Nwabali’s error led to Lesotho pulling one goal back in the 2-1 win and another mistake almost gifted the Crocodiles a late equaliser which would have sealed Nigeria’s absence at next year’s world cup.

In the side’s final qualifying game against Benin Republic, Nwabali was seen arguing with centre-back Calvin Bassey as the team headed down the tunnel for half time.

He also had episodes he would want to forget against Rwanda in Uyo.

Speaking with Sports Radio Brila FM in reaction to Nwabali’s recent performances, Fuludu expressed concern that the Chippa United shot-stopper may have become too relaxed since gaining national recognition.

“The man has become complacent. I don’t know what he’s thinking now or what he believes he has achieved so far,” Fuludu said. “Uzoho left, he (Nwabali) came in and became the toast of Nigerians. Maybe he doesn’t understand that at this stage, we need goals and focus to get to where we want to be, beyond just winning.”

The former Super Eagles midfielder, who was part of Nigeria’s victorious 1994 African Cup of Nations squad, added that the team was fortunate not to concede an equaliser against Lesotho due to lapses in concentration.

“For me, he should be spoken to in a language he understands. I don’t know if he’s unfit or what the training schedule looks like, but I strongly believe complacency has set in – and he cannot continue like that,” Fuludu warned.

Fuludu urged the coaching crew to engage the 28-year-old goalkeeper before public criticism intensifies, cautioning that Nigerian fans are often unforgiving when expectations are not met.

“If he wants to man the goal in our next games, they should talk to him before Nigerians descend on him. You know Nigerians, we don’t forgive easily,” he added.

Nwabali has been Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper since his impressive outing at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

With the return of Udinese’s Maduka Okoye from suspension, there are now growing calls for a review of the Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper position.