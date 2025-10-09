Super Eagles: I’m not interested in Chelle’s job – Eguavoen

Eguavoen

By Emmanuel Okogba

Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Augustine Eguavoen, has dismissed reports suggesting that he is being considered to replace Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle, describing the claims as baseless and divisive.

Reacting to media speculation that he and U-20 coach Ladan Bosso were being tipped to take over the national team should Chelle fail to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Eguavoen said he has no interest in the Super Eagles job and remains fully supportive of the current technical team.

“I feel very hurt by these baseless rumours because I really have no idea where they are coming from,” Eguavoen said. “I have a very good working relationship with Coach Eric Chelle, and I have absolutely no interest in taking over the squad. I am praying for him to succeed.”

The former Super Eagles coach also cautioned against attempts to sow division within the national setup, recalling similar unfounded reports during the tenures of former coaches Gernot Rohr and José Peseiro.

“This was how the same speculators created schism and disaffection between myself and Gernot Rohr, and later José Peseiro,” he noted. “It is uncalled-for. We all need to work together to ensure the Super Eagles qualify for the World Cup and go on to win the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.”

Eguavoen reaffirmed his commitment to supporting Chelle and the players as they continue preparations for upcoming qualifiers.