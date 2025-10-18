Super Eagles: From strugglers to W/C playoffs  

By Onyekwelu Chukwuemeka

The Super Eagles’ early World Cup qualifiers were filled with tension, missed chances, and disappointing results. Many fans began to lose faith in their national team, questioning the team’s strength. But in a dramatic turnaround, The Eagles found their wings again securing back-to-back victories against Lesotho and Benin and that has sparked a new wave of belief across the country.

The journey to those wins wasn’t easy. Against Lesotho, the Eagles started nervously, struggling to convert their possession into goals. It took determination and the introduction of debutant Akor Adams’ in the second half to steady the flight. Adam’s debut goal gave Nigeria a much-needed edge, and despite a few moments of poor defending, they held on for a 2–1 victory. It wasn’t the most convincing win, but it marked the beginning of a new spirit

Then came Benin Republic, a tougher test and one that carried heavy pressure. Nigeria needed more than just a win; they needed to make a statement. From the first whistle, there was a different energy. The Super Eagles pressed high, attacked with confidence, and took full control. Victor Osimhen, Nigeria’s talisman, led the charge with a breath-taking hat-trick that silenced doubters. Frank Onyeka put the icing on the cake with an audacious goal that capped Nigeria’s commanding performance on the night. The 4–0 triumph wasn’t just another victory but it was redemption, a declaration that the Super Eagles were back in full flight.

Beyond the goals and celebrations, what stood out most was the team’s renewed unity and sense of purpose. The players fought as one, defended as one, and celebrated like a family that had overcome hardship. Coach Eric Chelle’s tactical adjustments pairing Osimhen with a supported midfielder changed the flow of the game

For fans, these back-to-back wins carried more than just points on the table; they were also an eloquent proof that the team’s wings have been restored and strengthened. After months of frustration, Nigerians finally saw glimpses of the confident, ruthless side that once dominated African football. From strugglers and nohopers to becoming torch bearers, the Super Eagles have reminded everyone including themselves that champions may stumble, but they never stay down for long.

Nigeria’s qualification for the CAF World Cup play-offs in November is nothing short of a miracle as the Super Eagles who began the final day of the qualifiers in third in the group leapfrogged erstwhile group leaders, the Cheetahs of Benin to the second spot. Now the coach Eric Chelle tutored squad have a huge task ahead of them.