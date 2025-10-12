Super Eagles escape death as aircraft makes emergency landing in Luanda

Super Eagles

The Super Eagles escaped death yesterday as the aircraft which was bringing them back home from Polokwane, South Africa after their match against Lesotho to Uyo for their final World Cup qualifier had to make an emergency landing in Luanda, Angola.

According to the NFF, “the ValueJet Airline plane conveying the team from Polokwane, South Africa, to Uyo for Tuesday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Benin Republic developed a cracked windscreen mid-air after taking off from a refuelling stop in Luanda, Angola.

“The pilot, acting swiftly and professionally, safely returned the aircraft to the Luanda airport, averting any danger. The same aircraft had previously transported some members of the Super Eagles delegation to Polokwane on Thursday night, arriving in South Africa on Friday morning. It had also been used for similar routes during the team’s Matchday 8 encounter against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in Bloemfontein last month.

“The NFF assured fans and stakeholders that ValueJet and relevant federal authorities — including the Ministers of Aviation and Foreign Affairs, as well as the Chief of Staff to the President — are working urgently to secure overflying and landing permits for a replacement aircraft. The new plane will fly from Lagos to Luanda to pick up the delegation and convey them safely to Uyo.”

The federation expressed gratitude for the understanding and patience of supporters as efforts continue to ensure the team’s safe arrival ahead of Tuesday’s crucial fixture.