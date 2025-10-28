Sule Lamido could be punished if he sues PDP – Bode George

Bode George

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, Bode George, has warned that former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, risks facing disciplinary action if he proceeds to sue the party over its national chairmanship process.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, George said Lamido has every right to vie for the PDP national chairman position but must not bypass the party’s internal mechanisms for resolving disputes.

“This has been part of the practice in the PDP. The fact that some leaders converge to support one person as a consensus candidate doesn’t mean others cannot compete,” George said.

He explained that while the PDP encourages consensus to maintain unity, it does not bar any member from contesting elective positions.

“You want to make the process seamless and non-combative. We’ve done this before, but the party has never told anyone they cannot contest. Governor Sule Lamido has the right to compete.

“He can get the form, fill it, and appear on the convention day. We will vote. That is the practice in our party,” he said.

George, however, cautioned members against taking the party to court before exploring its internal channels of conflict resolution, warning that such actions could lead to sanctions.

“This party is not owned by any individual. Before taking the party to court, you must exhaust the internal dynamics of the party. If you fail to do that, you can be punished,” he said.

He reiterated that Lamido was free to contest but could face disciplinary measures if he chooses to sue the PDP.

“So, he is exercising his rights. But if he goes to court for this, he can be punished. Let him go, nobody will deny him any form, and he can compete. The final decision will be by delegates attending the convention, and it will be done openly,” George stated.

Lamido had on Monday threatened legal action against the PDP if he was denied access to the nomination form for the chairmanship race ahead of the party’s national convention.

The former governor, who visited the PDP national secretariat in Abuja to obtain the form, was reportedly told by the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, that they were unaware of its availability.