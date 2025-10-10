Still on the tinted glass permit matter, by Adekunle Adekoya

LAST week, this issue was subject of discourse here. I am continuing with it because the issues raised are still live. You may recall that I said last week that it is totally immoral for the Police to collect tinted permit fees from someone who bought and licensed a car just in March 2025, complete with eCMR, and ask him to get another permit just six months later, and then insist that he renews such permit every year. It is institutional perfidy. Worse than that, it is grand larceny on a large scale on the part of an institution charged with curbing such crimes.

Well, earlier this week, reprieve, even if temporary, came the way of agitated and flustered motorists scrambling to get the permit as the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. Kayode Egbetokun, announced suspension of the tinted permit last Wednesday. This came after a meeting the IGP had with the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association.

“We temporarily suspended the enforcement of the Act, pending the outcome of the hearing of the Motion on Notice slated for 16th October 2025, at the Federal High Court, Warri, Delta State,” the IG said.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, spoke further on the issue in a statement: “The visit, which centred on issues surrounding the enforcement of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 1991, by the Force, provided an opportunity for robust deliberations on issues of mutual concern.

“This includes the need for synergy between the Police and the Bar in upholding the rule of law and promoting public confidence.

“The Nigeria Police Force, while noting that there is no clear court order stopping the enforcement of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 1991, has, out of consideration for the interest of Nigerians, and regard for the Nigerian Bar Association, temporarily suspended the enforcement of the Act, pending the outcome of the hearing of the Motion on Notice slated for 16th October 2025, at the Federal High Court, Warri, Delta State.

“To further strengthen the relationship between the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Bar Association, a Police-NBA committee has been inaugurated to enhance collaboration between the police and the bar.

“In the meantime, all vehicle owners and motorists are urged to take advantage of this window to regularise their documentation and ensure full compliance with all relevant laws regulating the use of motor vehicles with shaded or tinted glasses in Nigeria.

“IGP Egbetokun reiterates the resolve of the Force to enforce all extant laws with fairness, transparency, and respect for the rights of all citizens, while maintaining effective collaboration with critical stakeholders in the administration of justice.”

I brought the foregoing paragraphs to you again, in case you missed it. The Police has not given up on this matter, as some motorists are wont to believe, even if obduracy on the part of the Police is apparent here. We will know, perhaps by the middle of this month, whether we will prevail against the Police or it would turn otherwise, as the matter is still before the courts to decide.

Personally, I thank the NBA for taking up this fight on behalf of the motoring public, and at great risk, wish to remind all, including the judge whose car was impounded on the first day of enforcement of a few things.

One, motorists with smoked/tinted glasses have obtained permits for them, mostly at the point of registering the car after purchase.

Two, what was wrong with the previous permits we obtained? Why did we need new permits? The Police is yet to explain this, which is why the public feels incensed about it.

Three, the previous permits were for the lifetime of the car, as long as it is still on the road. The new tinted permit regulation requires renewal, annually. Is that not taxation by other means? Does the Police have the right to do this? It is my expectation that the court will decide rightly on this.

Four, how did racketeers latch on to this new permit so fast? We have been told that the permit, officially, costs N14,500, and will be renewed annually for the same sum. But till yesterday, I am yet to see anybody who obtained one for that amount. The permits get done for any amount ranging from N30,000-N50,000. A former colleague spent as much as N80,000 to obtain it.

And last but not least, the Police should do something about the portal, possap.gov.ng. A technical review should be done as it is obvious that the portal cannot accommodate the heavy traffic that hit it in the last few weeks. Nobody could get anything done there as the cursor just kept rolling. Meanwhile, the economy is still what it is: hard. I know we’ll survive. TGIF.