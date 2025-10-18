Stephen Akintayo’s Gtext Holdings celebrates milestone

By Juliet Ebirim

It was a potpourri of music, gratitude and reflection last Saturday, as Gtext Homes and Gtext Lands, subsidiaries of Gtext Holdings, celebrated their 10th anniversary in Lagos.

The milestone event themed “The Road to 2030: Real Estate Trends That Will Shape the Next Decade,” brought together dignitaries, customers and partners.

For founder and chairman Dr. Stephen Akintayo, the celebration was both personal and profound. “We started with a dream, and today we’ve achieved more than we ever thought possible,” he said, recalling how Gtext’s real estate journey began a decade ago in Ikorodu. “Some believed in us when all we could do was point three kilometres into the water and say, that’s where our land begins. That trust built our foundation.”

From its beginnings as a digital marketing firm 17 years ago, the organisation has grown into a global brand with over 30 locations in Nigeria and an international presence in the UK, US, and Dubai, where it has sold over $100 million worth of properties.

Guests at the anniversary, include former Inspector General of Police Mike Okiro, Rana Ijaz Ahmad, and Mike Banigbe of T2 Mobile, as well as entertainers Ruggedman, Zaaki Azzay, EmmaOMG and Simi Jay.

The event featured giveaways from laptops, iPhones and household appliances to expense-paid trips, while guests also lauded the company’s skills training initiatives for artisans in Epe.

Looking ahead, Akintayo remains confident: “The next 10 years will be built to last.”