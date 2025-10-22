State complicity fuelling religious killings in Nigeria – Faith leaders

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Faith leaders and human rights advocates have warned that Nigeria’s failure to maintain neutrality in religious matters is undermining freedom of religion or belief (FoRB) and fuelling violence against citizens of different faiths across the country.

They spoke at a one-day roundtable organised by the Christian Awareness Initiative of Nigeria (CHAIN) in Abuja, themed ‘Building Synergy Among Faith-Based NGOs for Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB).’

The event featured presentations from Prof. Sam Amadi, former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts; Revd Dr Gideon Para-Mallam, President and CEO of the Para-Mallam Peace Foundation; Barr. Joseph Danboyi, a human rights lawyer; and Revd Joseph Hayab, CEO of CHAIN, amongst others.

The speakers expressed concern that the Nigerian state’s close entanglement with religious interests had weakened its ability to act as a neutral arbiter and protect citizens impartially.

They urged the government to strengthen the rule of law, promote equal protection for all, and prosecute those responsible for faith-related violence.

Prof. Amadi said Nigeria could not achieve genuine freedom of religion or belief until the state frees itself from religious control and upholds constitutional neutrality.

“The challenge is that the Nigerian state appears so beholden to religious and political interests that it struggles to protect its citizens impartially. Religion now influences the state, rather than the state remaining autonomous and neutral,” Amadi said.

He explained that the introduction of religious laws in parts of the country since 2000 had complicated Nigeria’s constitutional structure and raised questions about the equality of citizens before the law.

“When a state allows religion to dominate its operations, it risks infringing on the religious freedom of some citizens, whether Christian, Muslim, or atheist,” he added.

Amadi proposed the establishment of a National Council on Freedom of Religion or Belief to independently investigate and address violations.

“State neutrality means not inhibiting religion but also not enabling it. The state must serve every citizen, irrespective of creed,” he said.

Delivering his message virtually, Revd Dr Gideon Para-Mallam described the global and national decline in religious freedom as worrying, calling for joint efforts to end violence committed in the name of religion.

“Killings under the pretext of blasphemy or religious disagreements must be condemned and investigated. Justice must be demanded jointly by Christians, Muslims, and other faith communities,” he said.

Para-Mallam also stressed the need for data-driven advocacy, noting that both Christians and Muslims have suffered losses from recurring violence.

“Between 2019 and 2023, thousands of Nigerians, including 16,769 Christians and 6,235 Muslims, have lost their lives. These figures demand urgent, sincere action from government and faith leaders,” he added.

Human rights lawyer, Barr. Joseph Danboyi, examined the impact of blasphemy laws on FoRB, warning that they discourage open debate and civic participation.

“Such laws shape how Nigerians think and speak, often leading to self-censorship and fear. This undermines the open discourse that democracy requires,” he said.

He noted that academic and creative expression in Nigeria often faces invisible boundaries driven by fear of religious backlash, resulting in intellectual stagnation.

In his remarks, Revd Joseph Hayab, CEO of CHAIN, said ending religious killings would be the most effective way to rebuild public confidence in governance.

“If you want to stop anything, stop the killings. When victims and their families see that those who attack others are being prosecuted, confidence in the system will be restored,” Hayab said.

Other stakeholders at the roundtable called for government and religious leaders to recommit to justice, equality, and peaceful coexistence through stronger institutions and respect for the rights of all citizens.

“Until the Nigerian state is structured to serve every citizen without bias, genuine freedom of religion or belief will remain a challenge,” they stressed.