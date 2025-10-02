Stakeholders stress value of supporting public education

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Stakeholders have renewed calls for increased investment in Nigeria’s public education system, stressing the need for programmes that strengthen literacy, confidence and resilience among students.

The call was made at the conclusion of an 2025 inter-school competition organised by My Hero Community Development Initiative (MHCDI) in Abuja.

At the grand finale, Haiya Rahmatu Nusa, Director of the Junior Secondary Schools Department at the FCT Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), commended the organisers for encouraging academic excellence among pupils in public schools.

The FCT UBEB Director noted that the contest, which featured 270 students from nine junior secondary schools in the FCT, had encouraged “academic excellence, resilience, and love for learning.”

Rahmatu described the scholarships awarded to participants as an investment in their future.

“The award of one-year scholarships to the best three students from each school, as well as an additional scholarship year to the overall winner of the Spelling Bee, reflects the generosity and vision of the sponsors,” she said.

Government Secondary School (GSS) Garki took first place, receiving N300,000 and a tablet. GSS Wuse Zone 3 placed second with N200,000 and a tablet, while the third prize of N150,000 and a tablet went to another school.

Rahmatu urged all participants to value their involvement in the competition.

“By participating, you have challenged yourselves, gained new knowledge, and set a standard that others will aspire to,” she said.

Executive Director of MHCDI, Damilola Fagbohun, said the project began with in-school sessions earlier in the year to build confidence and prepare students for the inter-school stage.

“The competition is not just about words; it’s about building confidence, nurturing literacy, and promoting healthy competition,” Fagbohun said.