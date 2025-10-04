Stakeholders hail ‘Chaos in the Ring’ as Nigeria showcases boxing excellence

Olopade

Stakeholders and dignitaries have hailed the success of ‘Chaos in the Ring’, describing it as a defining moment for Nigerian sports and a showcase of the country’s growing reputation beyond football.

The Independence Day boxing spectacle, staged at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena and promoted by Amir Khan’s AK Promotions in partnership with Balmoral Group Promotions and Bet9ja as official sponsor, lived up to its billing as one of the biggest sporting nights on the continent.

In the main event, American cruiserweight Brandon Glanton delivered a devastating sixth-round knockout against 2012 Olympian Marcus Browne, sealing victory in one of the night’s most tightly contested bouts.

There was also a historic homecoming for Nigerian-born UK boxer and former Commonwealth and European champion Dan Azeez, who thrilled the Lagos crowd with a fourth-round TKO win over Sulaimon Adeosun in his first-ever fight on Nigerian soil.

Reacting to the night’s success, Bukola Olopade, Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), said the event highlighted Nigeria’s growing profile in global sports.

“This symbolises the excellence that Nigeria is known for. We had attendance from different continents, and tonight proves we are more than a football nation,” Olopade said.

“This year alone, we have hosted international events in athletics, karate, arm wrestling, and more, and it has been magnificent.”

The event drew an illustrious audience, including Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Minister of Finance Wale Edun, Minister of State for Finance Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, NSC Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko, Lagos State Sports Commission DG Lekan Fatodun, SSA to the President on Grassroots Sports Chief Adeboyega Adeyinka Anthony, veteran journalist Chief Dele Momodu, and Nigerian football legend Victor Ikpeba.

Adding further glamour, music superstars Naira Marley, D’banj, and other top artistes lit up the arena with electrifying performances, ensuring the night was a perfect fusion of world-class boxing and entertainment.