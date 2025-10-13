Squared Financial bags Forex Trading Platform of the Year Award for empowering Nigerian traders

By Kenneth Oboh

Leading multi-asset broker, Squared Financial, has been crowned the ‘Forex Trading Platform of the Year’ at the prestigious BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards held on Saturday, October 11, 2025.

The award, presented at a glamorous ceremony at the Lagos Continental Hotel, recognises Squared Financial’s significant impact on the Nigerian trading community.

The win was driven by the company’s powerful and easy-to-use trading platform, strong local customer support, and a deep commitment to educating traders.

Speaking after receiving the award, Temitope Ijibadejo, Regional Director for Africa, said the recognition was a testament to the trust of their clients.

“Our goal has always been to empower Nigerian traders by providing not just access to global markets, but also the knowledge and support they need to navigate them successfully.

“This award energises us to continue innovating and serving our community with even greater dedication,” he stated.

The BAFI Awards are widely seen as the gold standard for excellence in Nigeria’s financial sector. This win cements Squared Financial’s position as a top choice for tens of thousands of traders across the country who rely on its fast execution, stability, and transparent trading conditions.