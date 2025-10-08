Speaker Abbas, Dangote, others to attend Reps downstream week

Abbas

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, will join Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, and the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, at the inaugural House Committee on Petroleum (Downstream) Week.

Also expected at the event are the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe; top management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL); leaders of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG); the Refinery Owners Association; Petron; and the Major Marketers Association of Nigeria.

In a statement, Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, confirmed that special guests will include the Ministers of State for Petroleum, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, among others.

According to Ugochinyere, Speaker Abbas will officially declare the event open, after which key stakeholders and regulatory agencies — including NMDPRA, NUPRC, PENGASSAN, and NUPENG — will engage in extensive discussions on the future of Nigeria’s downstream petroleum industry.

Describing the event as “Nigeria’s most influential petroleum industry stakeholders’ gathering,” Ugochinyere said it would serve as a strategic platform for lawmakers, regulators, and operators to deliberate on policies, market reforms, investment prospects, and security challenges in the downstream value chain.

“It is a celebration of excellence in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector, during which we will highlight the achievements recorded so far, identify prevailing challenges, and work out sustainable solutions to ensure stability and expansion of the industry,” the statement added.

The week-long event will culminate in a Red Carpet Dinner and Awards Night, where distinguished contributors to the growth and transformation of Nigeria’s downstream industry will be honored.

Ugochinyere emphasized that the summit, organized in collaboration with leading industry stakeholders, is designed to promote innovation, partnership, and sustainable progress in the energy sector. He urged stakeholders to actively participate and “be part of the conversations that will shape the future of Nigeria’s downstream petroleum industry.”