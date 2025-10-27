Some yahoo boys are geniuses, require redirection, not condemnation — Peter Obi

By John Alechenu

Abuja-The presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, in 2023 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has said some of Nigeria’s so-called Yahoo boys were simply geniuses who required redirection of their talents.

Obi, who said this in a post, titled “ Our Youths Need Redirection”, on his verified X handle, yesterday,

explained that he had an engagement with youths in Onitsha at the invitation of the Archbishop of All Saints’ Cathedral, Onitsha, where he had the privilege of speaking to youths on the theme, “Money Beyond Wealth.”

Obi said: “I arrived in the United Kingdom on Friday morning to attend a scheduled two-day meeting, but I had to cut it short by a day to attend a youth event in Onitsha today as a guest speaker.

“Upon my arrival this morning, I went straight to Onitsha and was glad to be part of the event because it addressed a vice that has eroded our values — the greed for material possessions.

“The Conference held at the Archbishop Patterson Auditorium, All Saints’ Cathedral, Onitsha, had the theme ‘Money Beyond Wealth.’

”I reminded our young people that while money is important, it is only a fragment of true wealth, which rests on integrity, character, and purpose.

”Real wealth uplifts both the individual and society, promotes education, reduces poverty, and creates opportunities for others to live dignified lives.

“I told the youths that some of our so-called Yahoo boys are geniuses who need redirection, not condemnation.

”Their creativity and courage, if properly guided, can drive innovation and national development. Our challenge is to channel their energy from deception to productive enterprise.

“I also stressed that the reckless pursuit of money destroys both character and community. Leadership must lead by example, for a nation that rewards dishonesty cannot build integrity.

“ I urged our youths to rediscover the dignity of labour and embrace hard work and innovation. Nations are built not by miracles but by men and women who think, work, and build.

“Finally, I reminded everyone that no religion or tribe buys bread cheaper than another. Nigeria is blessed with abundant resources; what we lack is the will to do what is right. Once we embrace justice, fairness, and merit, our nation’s greatness will naturally unfold.

“I thank Most Rev. Dr Owen Nwokolo, Bishop of the Diocese of the Niger, for his guidance, and commend the organisers of the Golden Health Conference for promoting ethical leadership and moral renewal among our youths. A new Nigeria is POssible. -PO.”