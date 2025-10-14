Anambra slashes traffic fines to N10,000

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has capped traffic fines at N10,000 across the state, regardless of the offence.

Soludo said this at an endorsement rally and town hall meeting organised by transport stakeholders on Tuesday in Onitsha.

The governor said the new fine, which takes effect from Oct. 14, was aimed at easing the financial burden on motorists.

Soludo said the new policy would also promote fairness in traffic management in the state.

According to him, the policy reflects his administration’s resolve to implement people-oriented governance that recognises the economic challenges facing citizens.

“The policy is designed to alleviate the economic strain on our people, particularly at a time when many are grappling with rising costs.

“Plans are underway to establish a special task force to curb the activities of illegal tax collectors in the state.

“This is to ensure that all payments are properly remitted to government coffers,” he said.

The governor assured that the Anambra Road Traffic Management Agency would intensify efforts to designate and mark official bus stops to ensure better organisation and safety on the roads.

“We are partners in progress. While you contribute your best, you are also part of the greatest beneficiaries of this administration.

“From the records, no government has constructed or repaired as many kilometers of roads in less than four years as we have done,” he said.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Transportation, Mrs Patricia Igwebuike, commended the governor for his inclusive approach and alignment with developments in the maritime, aviation, and blue economy sectors.

According to her, the transport sector remains a vital component of the state’s economy.

In his remarks, Mr Chike Obiakor of the Transport Company of Anambra State commended the governor’s reforms, such as the elimination of touting and the digitisation of tax payments.

“On behalf of the transport stakeholders in the state, we are endorsing Gov. Chukwuma Soludo for a second term. We want him to continue his transformation agenda.

“We promise to continue to support the governor and to mobilise massively for his re-election in the November 8 gubernatorial poll,” he said.

