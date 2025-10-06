Soludo declares October 7 school-free day in Anambra

Governor Soludo

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has declared Tuesday, October 7, a school-free day to celebrate and honour teachers across the state.

Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, the state’s Commissioner for Education, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Awka.

“In view of the fact that the 2025 World Teachers’ Day fell on a Sunday, Mr Governor has approved Tuesday as a school-free day to celebrate and honour teachers in the state.

“Furthermore, the Solution Parents League will have its mega endorsement march in appreciation of Soludo’s revolution in the education sector.

“The Association of Private School Owners will join the Solution Parents League for the endorsement march.

“Accordingly, all teachers, parents, and proprietors/proprietress are expected to assemble at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, by 8:00 a.m. prompt, to give honour to whom honour is due.”

Vanguard News