Soludo commissions 5,000 solar street lights installed by Ikenga Umuawulu in Anambra

The Executive Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, has commissioned 5,000 solar-powered street lights installed across Umuawulu and the Omaola axis by distinguished philanthropist and community leader, High Chief Dr. Christopher Chukwunwogo Ndubuisi, KSJI, popularly known as Ikenga Umuawulu.

The landmark event, held on Monday, September 29, 2025, showcased one of the most extensive community-driven development interventions in Anambra State. The solar project, covering major roads and residential areas, is designed to improve security, enhance night-time visibility, and promote sustainable energy use across the community.

Among the highlights of Ikenga Umuawulu’s developmental efforts was the construction of 30.5 kilometers of standard roads across Umuawulu and adjoining areas — a record-setting contribution by a private citizen. Governor Soludo commended Ikenga Umuawulu for his visionary leadership and alignment with his administration’s People’s Power and Community Partnership (PPCP) agenda, describing him as “a patriotic son who is helping to build a livable and prosperous homeland.”

In the agricultural sector, Ikenga Umuawulu launched the “We Must Farm” initiative aimed at empowering local cooperatives and strengthening food security. To kick-start the program, he donated five brand-new tractors, alongside truck-cycles, hybrid seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and other essential farm inputs to farmers across the community.

As part of his continued empowerment efforts, Ikenga Umuawulu also distributed 3,500 bags of rice to residents and installed 5,000 solar-powered street lights across Omaola and other parts of Umuawulu — illuminating the community and enhancing security.

The event reached its climax when Ikenga Umuawulu presented five brand-new Toyota Hiace buses to Governor Soludo to support his re-election campaign. The gesture drew thunderous applause from the crowd and was received with deep gratitude by the Governor, who praised Ikenga’s uncommon generosity, vision, and partnership spirit.

In his remarks, Ikenga Umuawulu described Governor Soludo as “the driver of the livable and prosperous homeland vision,” explaining that his projects and interventions are inspired by the Governor’s people-oriented leadership and transformative agenda.

The event drew the presence of government officials, traditional rulers, youth leaders, and residents who hailed Ikenga Umuawulu’s interventions as a model for private-sector-driven community development.

Through his unwavering investments in roads, agriculture, energy, and social welfare, Ikenga Umuawulu continues to embody the true spirit of service, leadership, and partnership in building a better Anambra State.