Soil Health Scheme game changer for Nigeria’s food production – Minister

Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen.Dr Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS food and nutrition security remains paramount in the Tinubu-led administration, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen Aliyu Abdullahi, Tuesday, declared that the newly launched Nigerian Farmers Soil Health Scheme, NFSHS, is a game changer for food production.

Abdulllahi stated this in his opening address and overview of the NFSHS launch held at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa.

According to him, NFSHS represents a pioneering effort by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, focused on enhancing soil health and fertility through scientific soil assessments and data-driven fertilizer recommendations, which the initiative, therefore fully aligns with the President’s vision of food sovereignty and the urgency to revolutionize Nigeria’s agricultural sector and guarantees food security.

The Minister made it known that on a pilot scale, the scheme has carried out soil assessment in 11 States across the six geo-political zones. This will be upscaled to other States in phases.

He also expressed optimism that the “initiative will become a common government-backed service to smallholder farmers” for a transformative agriculture and food system.

He therefore, he emphasize that health of Nigeria’s soil is fundamental to agricultural resilience, “as healthy soils” supply essential nutrients for plant growth, regulate water, support biodiversity, and aid in climate change mitigation, MD added that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is implementing innovative strategies to establish a resilient and thriving agricultural sector.

Transformative initiative for nation’s food security

He said: “The Nigeria Farmers’ Soil Health Scheme stands as a transformative initiative for the nation’s food security.

“The broad objectives of the scheme include: improving soil health – enhancing soil fertility and productivity through targeted fertilizer application and sustainable soil management practices; increasing crop yields –boosting agricultural productivity and food security; and supporting climate-resilient agriculture –fostering climate-smart and regenerative agricultural practices.

“We are endorsing and promoting globally accepted food-based practices while enhancing the value of our agricultural products. Nigeria by this scheme is already implementing the Nairobi declaration on Africa Fertilizer and Soil Health approved by the Heads of States and Government on 9th of May 2024 in Nairobi Kenya.”

Speaking on the deliverables he said, “Among the deliverables from NFSHS are: the establishment of 774 soil testing laboratories throughout Nigeria’s Local Government Areas; b) the provision of personalized soil health cards for farmers, which include details on soil fertility, pH levels, and fertilizer recommendations; and the development of a digital platform (NiSIS) aimed at consolidating soil data to facilitate informed decision-making.”

High benefits for farmers’ efforts

Meanwhile, the Minister highlighted the benefits farmers will have from the scheme.

“There are enormous benefits accruing to this scheme, including: Improved Fertilizer Use – optimizing fertilizer application to minimize waste and environmental pollution; Increased Income – boosting farmers’ income through enhanced crop yields and lower input costs; Environmental Sustainability – fostering sustainable agricultural practices and decreasing greenhouse gas emissions; Enhanced Food Security – with increased agricultural productivity, Nigeria can lessen its dependence on food imports and strengthen its food sovereignty; reduced production costs incurred by farmers leading to affordable food by citizens help to reduce fertilizer load leading to ground water pollution and conformity to residue limits in agricultural produce for local consumption and exports; Job Creation – the establishment of soil testing laboratories across the 774 local government areas is expected to generate job opportunities for rural youth and women.”

He further stated that, “The Nigerian Farmers Soil Health Scheme is not just about science. It is about giving farmers the right tools and knowledge to succeed. It is about respect, for the soil and for those who work it.

“When a farmer understands their soil, they can plan better, harvest better, and pass on a healthier land to their children. When we care for the soil, the soil cares for us. And when farmers are informed, they can do even more than survive, they can thrive We are not guessing anymore.”

1,200 soil samples per geopolitical zone

He also said that, “Our commitment includes collecting at least 1,200 soil samples per geopolitical zone annually. This precision-based approach is how we effectively boost production and ensure food security.”

Guaranteed bumper harvests

He also assured that, “The results will speak for themselves as a farmer who currently harvests 60-80 (50kg) bags of Rice per hectare will now harvest about 120-160 bags. The 50-bag yield for Wheat will now become about 100 bags. Maize farmers will see their 50-bag yield jump to about 100 bags. Even crops like Onions will double, turning a 400-bag harvest into about 800 bags per hectare. This is not just about better farming; it’s about national prosperity and putting more food on every family’s table.

“Finally, the investment made to achieving the soil health will be consolidated with the development of a Nigeria Agricultural Soil Management Policy for Sustainability.”