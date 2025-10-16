SIBAN president urges stronger gov collaboration to drive blockchain growth

President of the Stakeholders in Blockchain Technology Association of Nigeria (SiBAN), Obinna Iwuno, has called for stronger collaboration between the government, regulators, and industry players to accelerate blockchain and cryptocurrency adoption in Nigeria.



Speaking on Thursday at the Entering Tech Stage of Moonshot by TechCabal, Iwuno emphasised that no industry can thrive without proper regulation, education, and public awareness.

He stressed that government engagement remains central to the success of blockchain technology in the country.



“No industry can exist without regulation. People need to get the right education about the decentralisation of cryptocurrency and blockchain,” he said.



Iwuno highlighted that SiBAN’s policy direction is anchored on capacity development, aimed at empowering individuals and institutions with the knowledge needed to implement blockchain solutions across both the public and private sectors.



“Our focus is on ensuring that the blockchain network policy is implemented not just in government but also in private organisations,” he added.



He also underscored the importance of raising public awareness about SiBAN’s role and expanding global partnerships.

According to him, SiBAN has opened its doors to collaborations with key national agencies including the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, among others.



“We have been able to open our doors to lots of partners — NFIU, NITDA, NCC, Ministry of Communication, and others. Our policy is anchored on capacity development,” he said.



Iwuno urged developers to join the blockchain network, adding that the ecosystem can only grow when both innovators and regulators work together under clear and enabling frameworks.



“There’s a need for regulators to create more enabling laws to aid the growth of the blockchain and crypto sector,” he said.



He concluded by noting that collaboration between the government and private sector remains vital to realising Nigeria’s potential as a hub for blockchain innovation in Africa.