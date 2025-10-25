Shinkafi to Tinubu: End Zamfara’s deepening crisis before APC boils over

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member of the Tinubu–Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC National Chairman, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, to urgently wade into what he described as the widening divisions within the party in Zamfara State.

Shinkafi said growing tensions among key stakeholders in the state were threatening the APC’s cohesion ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that unless the leadership promotes dialogue and reconciliation, the party risks repeating the mistakes that cost it power in 2023.

In a statement he personally signed on behalf of the Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development, Shinkafi appealed to party leaders at all levels, including the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, to put aside personal rivalries and work towards uniting the APC’s fractured base.

“It is important for all leaders, including former governors and serving ministers, to come together and rebuild the APC in Zamfara. We need cooperation, not competition, if the party is to move forward,” Shinkafi said.

He cautioned that internal rivalries and factionalism could once again hand victory to the opposition if left unresolved.

“A house divided against itself cannot stand. We must stop the cycle of internal rivalry and focus on rebuilding trust among our members,” he said firmly.

The former National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) observed that the Zamfara APC had been plagued by deep-seated internal wrangling since losing the 2023 governorship election to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, political blocs loyal to various power brokers; including Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, Senator Kabiru Marafa, and several former governors, had been working in isolation instead of pulling together to strengthen the party’s grassroots structures.

“Zamfara APC has many experienced leaders who have sacrificed for the party. We should channel that experience into peacebuilding, not rivalry,” Shinkafi noted.

He revealed that he had deliberately stepped back from some political activities in a bid to ease tensions and allow room for genuine reconciliation.

“I chose to step back from certain engagements so that tempers could cool. My main interest is peace and the unity of the party in Zamfara,” he said.

To complement this effort, Shinkafi disclosed that he recently launched a new grassroots platform known as the Wamban Shinkafi Democratic Front, aimed at promoting dialogue, political participation, and youth mobilisation across Zamfara’s 14 local government areas.

The movement, he explained, seeks to support the APC’s rebuilding process and encourage greater involvement of young people in governance.

Reaffirming his loyalty to the ruling party and his support for President Tinubu’s administration, Shinkafi expressed optimism that with sincerity, inclusiveness, and collective responsibility, the APC could bounce back stronger before the next election cycle.

“I remain a committed member of the APC. My appeal is for reconciliation and collective responsibility so that Zamfara can again become a winning state for our party,” he said.

He further urged both national and state leaders to work together in restoring harmony and public confidence in the APC’s leadership.

“This is the time to rebuild bridges and focus on service to the people. If we work together and forgive past grievances, victory will come naturally,” he advised.

Shinkafi finally appealed to President Tinubu and Prof Yilwatda to initiate a structured peace process that would bring all major stakeholders in the Zamfara APC under one umbrella of trust and mutual respect.

“What Zamfara APC needs now is reconciliation built on fairness, dialogue, and mutual respect. That is the surest path to stability and success in the next elections,” he added.