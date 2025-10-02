Shettima returns to Abuja after UNGA 80, Germany engagement

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has returned to Abuja after representing President Bola Tinubu at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and concluding strategic engagements in Germany.

The Spokesperson of the Vice-President, Mr Stanley Nkwocha, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Nkwocha said that during the week-long international engagement, the Vice-President delivered President Tinubu’s national statement.

He said Shettima called for comprehensive UN reforms, championed Africa’s sovereignty over its 700 billion dollars mineral resources, and strengthened strategic partnerships with the United Kingdom, Gates Foundation, and other international stakeholders.

Similarly, he said Shettima met with the UN Secretary-General António Guterres and secured his commendation for Nigeria’s bid for a permanent Security Council seat and in another engagement.

“The Vice-President also showcased the country’s 200 billion dollars energy transition opportunity to global investors.

“ He also assured the Nigerian diaspora community of robust engagement in the President Tinubu administration’s policies and programmes before his engagements in Germany.”

Vanguard News