Shell invests to boost Nigeria’s offshore gas output

Shell Petroleum Development Company

The Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), on Tuesday announced additional investment to grow Nigeria’s offshore gas output.

SNEPCo, a subsidiary of Shell UK PLC, announced the Final Investment Decision in a statement by its Communications Manager, Mrs Gladys Afam-Anadu, Afam-Anadu said that when completed, the project would supply 350 million standard cubic feet of gas daily.

According to her, the gas production which targets to commence before 2030 will be fed to Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) Train 7.

Shell holds 25.6 per cent interest in NLNG, which produces and exports liquified natural gas to global markets.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates our continued commitment to Nigeria’s energy sector, with a focus on deep-water and integrated gas.

“This upstream project will help Shell to grow its leading integrated gas portfolio, while supporting Nigeria’s plans to become a more significant player in the global market.

“The project will also bolster NLNG’s contribution to Nigeria’s economic development goals, including jobs in construction and operations,” she said.