Seyi Tinubu celebrates 40th birthday with educational support to young students

To mark his 40th birthday, Mr Seyi Tinubu, extended his philanthropic gesture to students of Moremi High School in Ile-Ife, through Educational Grants to support their education.

The initiative reflects Seyi’s consistent commitment to uplifting young Nigerians.

Speaking during the presentation, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (South-West), Hon. Moremi Ojudu, commended Mr. Seyi Tinubu’s continuous dedication to youth empowerment and education, describing him as “a visionary and compassionate leader of the youth whose generosity continues to inspire hope across communities.”

“Beyond his philanthropy, he has continued to use his influence and network to encourage young people to believe in themselves, embrace innovation, and take active roles in shaping the future of this nation. His example is one that truly embodies the spirit of service and shared growth,” Moremi stated.

“Over the years, Mr. Seyi Tinubu has demonstrated a remarkable passion for supporting education, youth development, and initiatives that promote hope and opportunity among young Nigerians.

“Through his numerous philanthropic endeavours, he has made significant contributions to youth development, entrepreneurship, and national progress — championing causes that encourage youth participation in business, digital innovation, and public service.

“As a bridge between the old and young generations, ST’s legacy of compassion and service stands as a testament to the enduring belief that empowering the youth is the surest path to a prosperous nation.”