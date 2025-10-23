Senate to probe challenges in downstream petroleum sector

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

…Vows to Address Industry Bottlenecks

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The Senate has resolved to conduct a comprehensive investigative hearing into the challenges facing Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector, with a commitment to finding lasting solutions.

This decision follows growing concerns over the operations of private and government-owned refineries, independent marketers, and ongoing disputes involving key labour unions — the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), Senator Kawu Sumaila (APC, Kano South), said the probe has become necessary to address issues of crude oil supply obligations, regulatory overlaps, labour rights disputes, transparency, and competitiveness within the sector.

According to him, the Committee is committed to providing a fair, transparent, and inclusive platform for all stakeholders — including private refinery operators, government refineries, labour unions, regulators, civil society organisations, and other interested parties — to present their views and make submissions.

“The outcome of this investigative hearing will guide the Senate in reshaping the roles of regulatory agencies in resolving industrial disputes, addressing concerns of independent marketers, and tackling systemic bottlenecks in the downstream sector,” Sumaila stated.

He added that the process will also help strengthen legislative oversight, safeguard workers’ rights, promote industrial harmony, and enhance Nigeria’s energy security, transparency, and competitiveness.