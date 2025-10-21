Senate to consider motion increasing Armed Forces pay

By John Alechenu, Abuja



Barring any last-minute change, the Senate will on Wednesday consider a motion seeking an upward review of the pay package as well as conditions of security personnel.

The motion titled: “Urgent Need to Increase the Minimum Wage and Improve Conditions of Service for Members of the Nigerian Armed Forces and Other Security Agencies”, is being sponsored by Sen. Ali Ndume (Borno South).

In a preview copy of the motion sighted by Vanguard, in Abuja, Ndume is asking his colleagues to consider the fact that Section 217(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), gives the security services especially the Armed Forces, the responsibility of defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

He further asked the Senate to note that the Consolidated Salary Structures for uniformed services (e.g., CONAFSS for the Armed Forces and analogous structures across MDAs), as well as hazard/operational allowances, group life insurance and pension provisions are intended to reflect the risks and burdens of service.

Ndume however observed that the current remuneration and minimum entry-level wage for many personnel across these services have been outpaced by rising living costs.

He also drew attention to reports of overstretch, attrition and financial hardship among junior and mid-level ranks; the increasing cost of essential goods, transportation, accommodation and schooling; and the burden on families of deployed personnel.

The former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army said, “The current minimum monthly wage for junior personnel in the Armed Forces ranges between ₦50,000 and ₦60,000, depending on rank, which is grossly inadequate in light of the current economic realities, inflationary pressures, and rising cost of living in Nigeria.”

This, he said, pales into insignificance when compared to other African nations.

He said, “Ghana, the entry-level pay for a private soldier is equivalent to about ₦180,000 per month; in South Africa, the basic pay for enlisted personnel starts at about ₦250,000 monthly (converted); in Egypt, junior enlisted officers earn the equivalent of ₦230,000–₦280,000 monthly; and in Kenya, a private earns about ₦200,000, excluding operational allowances.”

Ndume equally expressed concern that the current wage level does not reflect the magnitude of sacrifices made by Nigerian troops and has the potential to further dampen morale.

He prayed the Senate to urge the Federal Government to work with its relevant agencies to “review and substantially increase the minimum wage and overall salary structure of the Nigerian Armed Forces in line with current economic realities;

“Mandate the Committees on Defence, Army, Navy, and Air Force to liaise with the relevant ministries and agencies to determine realistic remuneration benchmarks for different ranks, taking into account comparative international standards;

“And also implement periodic reviews of Armed Forces wages every three years to maintain parity with inflation and international benchmarks,” said Ndume.