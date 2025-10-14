Senate moves to curb human trafficking, rights abuses against Nigerians in Libya

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The Senate has raised concern over the persistent human rights abuses faced by Nigerian migrants in Libya, calling for stronger diplomatic, legal, and humanitarian actions to protect citizens trapped in the North African country.

Following deliberations on a motion sponsored by Senator Aniekan Bassey (APC, Akwa Ibom North-East), the Senate urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts to repatriate and reintegrate Nigerians stranded in Libya. It also called for a national awareness campaign to discourage irregular migration to conflict-prone regions.

The motion, titled “Urgent Need to Protect Nigerians from Trafficking, Slavery, and Human Rights Abuses in Libya,” seeks immediate legislative and diplomatic intervention to combat human trafficking, forced labour, and other forms of exploitation.

To this end, the Senate mandated a joint investigation by its Committees on Diaspora Affairs, Judiciary, Human Rights, and Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), to probe the operations of trafficking networks and unlicensed travel agents, and to review the effectiveness of border controls.

It also urged the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Humanitarian Affairs, as well as relevant state governments, to design a comprehensive reintegration programme for returnees — including psychosocial support, vocational training, and start-up assistance.

In his presentation, Senator Bassey expressed concern over the plight of Nigerians detained in Libya, noting that more than 1,000 citizens had been repatriated in the first quarter of 2025 alone, with many survivors recounting experiences of forced labour and other abuses.

He cited the experience of a young Nigerian woman who reportedly endured captivity and severe mistreatment after attempting to migrate irregularly, describing it as “a reminder of the grave dangers of illegal migration.”

Supporting the motion, Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North) described the issue as a recurring national concern requiring urgent and coordinated government response.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) proposed an amendment urging the Nigerian Immigration Service and Nigerian Correctional Service to collaborate with Libyan authorities to facilitate the repatriation of Nigerian women who gave birth while in detention.

Lawmakers across party lines expressed deep concern over the situation. Senator Victor Umeh (LP, Anambra Central) condemned the treatment of Nigerian migrants as “inhumane and unacceptable,” calling on the African Union (AU) to ensure African citizens are protected wherever they reside.

Senator Ned Nwoko (APC, Delta North) stressed the need for preventive measures to curb irregular migration through public awareness and stricter regulation of travel agents.

While some senators proposed enhanced border screening for citizens traveling to high-risk zones, the idea was eventually stepped down to avoid potential conflict with constitutional rights to freedom of movement.

The Senate also urged the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to embark on a nationwide sensitization campaign to educate citizens, especially young people, about the dangers of irregular migration and the realities of life in conflict-affected countries.