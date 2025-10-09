Sen. Moro to distribute 200 tricycles to Persons with Special Needs

Abba Moro

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Senate Minority Leader and lawmaker representing Benue South Senatorial District, Abba Moro has concluded arrangements for the distribution of 200 tricycles to persons with special needs across the nine Local Government Areas, LGAs, of Benue South.

The gesture, according to Senator Moro, is part of his ongoing efforts to promote inclusivity and provide practical support for vulnerable members of society.

A statement by the Seniour Legislative Aide, SLA, to the Senate President, George Alli said the distribution of the tricycles from Beautiful Gate “aims to enhance mobility, independence, and the overall quality of life of individuals living with disabilities.

“The tricycles are expected to make daily movement easier for beneficiaries while boosting their ability to engage in productive economic activities.”

He stated that people living with disabilities deserve every support to enable them contribute meaningfully to the growth of their communities and the nation.

He described the initiative as “another milestone in Senator Moro’s commitment to improving the welfare and mobility of persons with special needs within Benue South Senatorial District.”

Senator Moro emphasized that equal access and opportunities remains central to his representation agenda.

Meanwhile the statement directed shortlisted beneficiaries who were earlier verified to be at the official presentation ceremony scheduled to hold on Saturday, October 11, 2025 in Otukpo the Benue South Senatorial District headquarters.