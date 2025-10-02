Sen Katung dismisses defection rumours, reaffirms loyalty to PDP

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The office of Senator Sunday Marshall Katung, representing Kaduna South Senatorial District, has dismissed as false reports circulating on social media that the lawmaker has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Midat Joseph, the Senator described the speculation as a baseless distraction aimed at diverting attention from his legislative duties.

“Senator Katung remains a committed member of the PDP. He was elected on the party’s platform and is fully dedicated to upholding the mandate given to him by the good people of Kaduna South,” Joseph said.

The statement emphasized that any decision of such political weight would not be left to hearsay but would be communicated officially and transparently by the Senator himself.

“The current rumours are needless distractions from the Senator’s primary focus, which is effective representation, legislative excellence, and attracting developmental projects to Kaduna South Senatorial District,” Joseph added.

The lawmaker’s office urged constituents, the media, and the general public to disregard the defection story and continue to support Senator Katung in his drive to deliver dividends of democracy to Kaduna South.