Seme Customs command intensifies collaboration with stakeholders on border security, trade facilitation

By Godwin Oritse

In a renewed drive to strengthen border operations and promote economic integration along the Abidjan-Lagos corridor, the Seme Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has embarked on a series of stakeholder engagements aimed at enhancing national security and facilitating legitimate cross-border trade.



The initiative, spearheaded under the leadership of Comptroller Wale Adenuga, aligns with the Service’s commitment to the policy direction of the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, as it seeks to foster closer collaboration among security agencies and ensure that trade facilitation efforts align with respect for the rights and dignity of border community residents.



According to the Command, the ongoing engagements are designed to make the Seme transit corridor more efficient, secure, and responsive to regional trade dynamics while deepening trust and cooperation among stakeholders.



He said, “we want everyone to express their minds and tell ourselves the bitter truths. The more we facilitate legitimate trade, the better for our country. When trade thrives, crime reduces. That is the vision our Comptroller-General, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, has consistently championed, building a legacy of trade facilitation and a conducive environment for economic growth.”



The Customs Comptroller reminded stakeholders including sister security agencies, traditional rulers, community leaders, trade groups and youths that Seme Border plays a pivotal role in regional trade in West Africa, said trade can only flourish in an atmosphere of security and orderliness.



Comptroller Adenuga reiterated the CGC’s commitment to the promotion of seamless movement of persons and goods across Seme and expressed the negative impact of multiple checkpoints by various agencies.



He described too many checkpoints from Seme to Badagry as impediments to trade and and a major cause of delay for legitimate travelers while urging all agencies present to be compliant to laws and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) guiding their operations.



Stakeholders at the meeting resolved to reduce checkpoints along the roads leading in and out of the Seme border as a way to facilitate trade,encourage investment and promote the tourism potentials in the area.



They also agreed to always place national interest, unity while showing respect for the rights and dignity of all travelers and traders operating in Seme.



The meeting also resolved to dismiss unauthorized persons also called camp boys at some checkpoints as they were accused of causing obstruction and harassment of travelers along the corridor.



The Area Controller pledged to bring the concerns of Seme residents to the attention of the Customs Management, particularly regarding the completion of the ongoing Customs Secondary School project and the restoration of electricity to the area. He noted that the community has endured a seven-year blackout following the vandalism of its power infrastructure.

The heads of all the security agencies, the traditional rulers and other stakeholders present agreed to sustain the tempo of the meeting.