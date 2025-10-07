Scots footballer rape woman after she invited him in to charge his phone

A 19-year-old Scottish footballer, Niall Geany, has been sentenced to three years and nine months in jail for raping a woman who had invited him into her home to charge his phone after a night out.

Geany, a right back from Kirkliston near Edinburgh, had shared a taxi with the woman before finding himself stranded near her home on March 3, 2024.

She let him in out of kindness, but he soon made unwanted advances despite knowing she had a boyfriend.

The victim “expressed no romance” towards him and repeatedly said “No,” the court heard. Geany later admitted in a police interview that she told him to “Stop,” but he continued and r@ped her, leaving her injured.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Judge Alistair Watson said: “She allowed you in her home and she placed trust in you that night. You clearly committed the crime of rape,” as quoted by Daily Mail UK.

The judge noted the “massive impact” on the victim, calling the attack “forcible and violent.”

Judge Watson, however, cited Geany’s youth, “high intelligence,” and “low risk of reoffending” in imposing a shorter sentence, saying he believed the former Spartans FC player could be “rehabilitated and go on to lead a pro-social life.”

Geany will serve part of his term in a young offenders’ institution before being transferred to prison.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register and given a lifelong non-harassment order barring contact with the victim.

Vanguard News