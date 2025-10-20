Safeguarding the public from container deaths

The tragic killing of a driver in Ibadan, Oyo State, recently, when a 40-foot container-laden truck fell on a commercial Nissan Micra car, has again brought to the fore the recurring menace of container- and tanker-related accidents on Nigerian roads. Barely two weeks earlier, a policeman and a female passenger were crushed to death in Ijora, Lagos, when another 40-foot container truck fell on a tricycle.

In April this year, yet a similar accident occurred along the Cele Expressway inward Oshodi, claiming one life and injuring five others. These are not isolated incidents. They are part of an alarming pattern that has continued to claim innocent lives across the country, especially in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub. Every accident tells a tragic story – of families shattered, dreams cut short, and futures destroyed. Behind every fallen container is a life lost to negligence and a failure of governance. The frequency of these incidents has made “container deaths” a disturbing feature of urban life in Nigeria. The causes are well known: reckless driving, poorly maintained trucks, bad roads, and, most glaringly, the failure to properly latch containers onto flatbed of trailers. Many of these trucks move through busy cities with containers precariously installed, posing grave danger to motorists and pedestrians.

Despite repeated government promises to enforce safety regulations, little has changed. The Lagos State Government, at various times, vowed to prosecute truck owners and drivers found guilty of negligence. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has also repeatedly assured that trucks leaving the ports would be inspected and properly latched. Yet, the spate of accidents clearly shows that enforcement remains weak, inconsistent, and often compromised. What is particularly worrisome is the poor state of many of these trucks. Some are old, rickety, and mechanically defective, yet they are permitted to load at the ports and ply major highways. This neglect, coupled with corruption and weak enforcement, continues to turn our roads into death traps.

The time has come for decisive action. Government regulatory agencies must implement strict enforcement of road safety laws. Every container must be properly secured before it leaves the port. Defaulters, including truck owners, drivers, and port officials, should face heavy penalties; from license suspension to criminal prosecution. Roadside inspections should be routine, effective, and free from corruption.

Beyond enforcement, authorities must prioritise the repair of major roads, particularly those leading to and from the ports. Restricting container truck movement during peak hours, ensuring routine vehicle maintenance, and mandatory driver training upgrades in cargo safety can all help curb this deadly trend. These tragedies are preventable. Each fallen container represents a collective failure of regulatory responsibility. We must act now to end this cycle of needless deaths. The time to fix it is now.