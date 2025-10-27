Roads: FG reaffirms commitment to supporting indigenous construction firms

Dave Umahi

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, has reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to empowering local contractors to compete effectively with foreign firms in order to promote sustainable infrastructure development across Nigeria.

According to Umahi, the initiative is designed to bridge the gap between indigenous and foreign contractors while stimulating economic growth and national development.

A statement issued by the Ministry in Abuja on Sunday quoted the minister as making the remarks during an inspection visit to the ongoing Oyo–Ogbomoso dual carriageway project, being executed by JRB Construction Company Ltd.

Umahi expressed satisfaction with the quality of work delivered by JRB and other local firms, noting that they were meeting the clear directive of President Tinubu to elevate the performance and capacity of indigenous contractors.

The 52-kilometre highway was initially awarded to another firm before JRB Construction took over to complete the remaining 36 kilometres within an 18-month timeframe.

Commending the firm, the minister said:

“JRB has handled the difficult aspects of this road excellently. I must say they are one of the best-performing indigenous contractors in the Ministry of Works. Their drainage quality is top-notch — comparable to that of any leading international firm. I am proud of their performance.”

Umahi, however, urged JRB and other local companies to continually improve their capacity and technical standards.

“We want JRB and other indigenous contractors to reach the performance level of top-tier firms. With their current pace, equipment, and skilled workforce, they are well on their way. The ministry is ready to continue partnering with them, and we will report their progress to the President for further support,” he said.

The minister stressed that indigenous contractors who demonstrate commitment and invest their own resources deserve greater recognition and patronage.

“If local contractors can deliver at this standard, there is no reason to keep awarding multiple projects to foreign companies that contribute little to our economy,” Umahi added.

Speaking at the project site in Ogbomoso, JRB’s Technical Project Manager, Mr. Joseph Onche, assured that the road project would be completed ahead of the September 2026 deadline.

He explained that the company mobilised immediately after receiving the contract and had already spent eight months on-site, maintaining a steady pace of work toward early completion.