Road construction: Why FG adopted concrete pavement technology — Umahi

Dave Umahi

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA— THE Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, yesterday, disclosed that President Bola Tinubu is committed to building roads that will last 100 years.

Umahi, who disclosed this, while speaking with journalists after inspecting the ongoing construction of the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode-Benin expressway as well as section two of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway which runs from Sagamu Interchange to Ojoo in Ibadan, Oyo State, said the adoption of the concrete pavement technology in road construction is to ensure durability and superiority compared to asphalt.

The Minister said: “Show me any asphalt road in this country that has lasted 50 years. Even the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is already failing in some portions. But the concrete road built in my state in the 1950s is still standing.

“We are not just constructing roads; we are building roads that will last over 100 years.”

He expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work on the road reconstruction project, describing it as a model of the new standard for federal road infrastructure in Nigeria.

Umahi, who condemned attitude of some Nigerians, fond of dumping refuse on the nation’s highway, said such acts portrayed of lack patriotism.

