Ribadu’s transformative journey as a trailblazer and history maker

Ribadu

*A renewed sense of purpose to Nigeria’s security architecture

By ALI MUHAMMAD

Nuhu Ribadu’s career is a testament to the power of transformative leadership. With a wand-like touch, he has consistently rewritten the narratives of the institutions he has led, leaving an indelible mark on Nigeria’s history. Whether as a police officer, the pioneer Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, or the National Security Adviser, NSA, Ribadu has demonstrated an uncanny ability to turn challenges into opportunities, defy the odds, and redefine what is possible.

When Ribadu assumed leadership of the EFCC in 2003, skepticism was widespread. Many doubted the agency’s potential to make a meaningful impact. Yet, with his “magic wand”, he transformed the EFCC into a formidable force against corruption. Under his stewardship, the Commission secured over 200 convictions and recovered billions in stolen assets. The agency’s reputation soared, symbolising hope for Nigerians yearning for justice and accountability.

Among his most notable feats was the case against his own former boss, the then Inspector General of Police, Tafa Balogun, who was convicted, jailed, and compelled to return £150 million under a plea bargain. Ribadu’s integrity was tested repeatedly—most famously when a state governor attempted to bribe him with $15 million in cash. Rather than compromise, Ribadu used the money as evidence to prosecute the governor, further cementing his reputation as a man of unshakeable principles.

As National Security Adviser, Ribadu has once again wielded his magic wand, orchestrating a symphony of security efforts that have yielded remarkable results. From curbing oil theft and banditry to combating Boko Haram and kidnapping, he has infused Nigeria’s security architecture with renewed purpose and coordination. His strategic leadership has stabilised communities, restored a sense of safety, and revitalised economic activity across regions once crippled by insecurity.

Ribadu’s success is anchored in his unwavering commitment to justice, incorruptible character, and ability to inspire those around him. His rare capacity to adapt, innovate, and lead with courage has left a trail of achievements that continue to motivate a new generation of leaders.

Through his emphasis on synergy among security stakeholders—police, DSS, military, vigilante groups, and others—intelligence sharing and operational collaboration have drastically improved. This has led to the release of thousands of hostages, the neutralisation of notorious bandits and terrorist commanders, and the disruption of criminal networks.

Recent military breakthroughs underscore this progress: the neutralisation of Babangida Kachala in Kogi State, the elimination of Kachalla Balla and his gang, and the death of Kachalla Halilu Sububu, a notorious bandit leader and arms supplier in the North-West. Other infamous figures—including Buharin Yadi, Boderi Isyaku, Dogo Gudali, Alhaji Auta, Rufai Maikaji, and “Yellow”—have also been neutralised in successive operations.

On the international stage, Ribadu elevated Nigeria’s profile in global counterterrorism collaboration. Through strengthened partnerships and enhanced intelligence sharing with key allies, Nigeria achieved major breakthroughs in the fight against Al-Qaeda-linked groups, including ISWAP.

These operations, supported by advanced satellite surveillance and regional intelligence platforms, disrupted terrorist financing networks and cross-border recruitment chains. One notable success was the arrest of Muhammad Yusuf’s son, a key ISWAP commander and a symbolic figure in the continuation of the Boko Haram insurgency.

The ripple effects of Ribadu’s leadership are evident: safer highways and railways, a more peaceful South-East. Through his renewed synergy, coordinated operations led to the defeat of IPOB’s violent campaigns in the South-East and the arrest of Simon Ekpa, whose detention abroad symbolised a turning point in the effort to restore peace to the South-Eastern zone and near elimination of large-scale oil theft in the Niger Delta.

In revitalising the economic development, Ribadu broadened the concept of national security to include financial integrity and economic resilience. Under his coordination, currency speculators and market manipulators faced strict scrutiny. These efforts disrupted illicit financial flows often used to fund terrorism and other organised crimes. Ribadu’s background as the pioneering Chairman of the EFCC gave him a unique edge in treating economic sabotage as a national security threat, ensuring that the financial system no longer served as a sanctuary for criminal enterprise.

These achievements have reshaped the reputation of the Office of the National Security Adviser—once dismissed as a “loot gate” and campaign fund vault—into an institution of renewed credibility and impact.

Nuhu Ribadu’s journey is more than a personal success story; it is a powerful reminder that any President with lieutenants with impeccable characters, and courage aligned to his vision, and leadership can indeed change the course of a nation. Thus, Ribadu’s “magic wand” is not a metaphor of chance, but a symbol of transformative leadership—one that continues to inspire hope, rebuild trust, and chart a new path for the success of President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope administration. •Muhammad, a public affairs analyst, wrote from Abuja