RHYA appoints Tunde Hussain as Southwest zonal coordinator

By Nnasom David

The Renewed Hope Youth Alliance (RHYA) has announced the appointment of Comrade Tunde Hussain as the Zonal Coordinator for the Southwest Zone, following ratification by the organization’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Announcing the appointment, the National Coordinator of RHYA, Comrade Awoyinfa Opeoluwa (PhD-in-view), described Hussain’s emergence as a strategic move to strengthen youth mobilization and engagement across the region.

According to the RHYA, Comrade Hussain’s proven record of leadership, commitment to youth development, and community service made him the ideal choice for the role. As Zonal Coordinator, he will spearhead initiatives to promote youth participation in governance, advance social justice, and champion policies that reflect the aspirations of young people in the Southwest.

Speaking on the appointment, Comrade Awoyinfa expressed confidence in Hussain’s leadership capacity, stating:

“We are excited to welcome Comrade Tunde Hussain into this critical position. His passion for youth empowerment and strategic approach to leadership will undoubtedly drive our agenda forward and inspire more young Nigerians to take active roles in shaping the nation’s future.”

The organization reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Comrade Hussain in achieving RHYA’s goals and urged members and stakeholders to collaborate with him in fostering unity and development across the region.