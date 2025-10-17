RHIFIL launches medical outreach across Nigerian communities

In an inspiring effort to improve healthcare access across Nigerian communities, a non-governmental organization, Rural Health Initiatives for improved living (RHIFIL) organized a comprehensive free medical outreach program in Benin City and several other communities in Edo and Delta state on the 25th/26th July 2025.



The initiative aimed to provide essential health services to residents who lack regular access to medical facilities.

Over 2,500 individuals from different communities received free consultations/treatment and surgery from doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals.



The outreach included general health check-ups, blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, vaccinations, and distribution of free medicines, additionally, health education sessions were conducted to raise awareness about common health issues and preventive care.

Speaking to newsmen at the event, The president, Rural health initiative for improved living (RHIFIL) Rev. Mrs. Josephine Kpere-Daibo said in the hard to reach communities and villages for the past 16 years. We covered at least six states in Nigeria with free medical services including surgeries and hold at least two free medical outreaches in a year in different villages within Edo and Delta state. We do quarterly medical supplies to the hospital we built for the internally displaced person settled at home for the needy, Ohogua, Benin City where we also provide 30 unit toilet, borehole and generator for power supply for availability of water. and work is still ongoing on the refurbishment project of the school in the same camp done by RHIFIL.

She also said the goal of RHIFIL as an (NGO) is to bridge the gap in healthcare services and ensure that no one is left behind due to financial or logistical barriers.



We are committed to promoting healthier communities through accessible medical support.

Mrs. Kpere-daibo said RHIFIL (NGO) plans to hold similar outreach programs regularly and encourages more volunteers corporate organizations and private donors to join the efforts in providing quality healthcare for the less privileged.